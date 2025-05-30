Flex Excellence: The Most Extravagant Prom Flexes Of 2025

Mu$t be niiiiice.

It’s that lavish time of year where drippy high schoolers flex on us lowly peasants with extravagant prom ‘fits, luxurious vehicles, picture-perfect horses, and fairytale photoshoots that elevate the timeless event while fueling starry-eyed hysteria across social media.

This year, prom budgets skyrocketed across the country (especially in south Florida) with many of the flexy teens throwing themed pre-prom parties, stunting with multiple horses, posing with exclusive aircrafts like private jets, and flashing more stacks of cash than usual in professional photoshoots.

In an interview with the Miami Herald, father Kenneth Grant revealed that he spent $20,000 to give his 16-year-old daughter Kamaya the prom of her dreams last year.

“At first I was like ‘That’s too much; we got college coming up,'” he recalled, adding, “now that it was over, I think it was worth it. She went viral. She went on the Shade Room. All the famous TikTokers posted her.”

The $20,000 budget covered a professional party planner, the large bird cage where Kamaya took pictures—and a parrot—and a stylist who designed Kamaya’s yellow dress with crystals and a Carnival-inspired feathered backpiece. Whew!

“I really wanted to do it big because I’m graduating early at 16,” said Kamaya, a graduate of Norland High School. “That’s just a big thing in Miami: you have to do prom big.”

How do you feel about the luxurious prom era? What's your fave prom flex of 2025?