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California Cop Bianca Camacho Caught Punching Teenage student

California Cop Bianca Camacho Caught Punching And Hair-Pulling Black Teenage High School Student, Excessive Force Investigated

Published on May 27, 2026
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  • Cop Camacho used excessive force on 16-year-old student, sparking outrage and protests
  • Authorities' 'distraction strikes' defense dismissed as inadequate by the teen's family
  • Broader concerns raised about police conduct and oversight within the Fairfield PD
Law Enforcement Concept. Metal Handcuffs With Police Badge. 3D Rendering
Source: doomu / Getty

This lady needs her badge and gun revoked immediately.

A Fairfield, California police officer named Bianca Camacho is facing renewed scrutiny after newly surfaced allegations of excessive force tied to the violent arrest of a 16-year-old student during a fight at Fairfield High School. According to KRON4, the now-viral incident was captured on cell phones and body cameras and shows officers attempting to restrain Maurice Williams after an altercation on the school’s campus had escalated. Footage appears to show officer Camacho repeatedly striking the teen in the head while he was pinned to the ground.

Warning: The following video depicts police violence and may be disturbing.

Let Fairfield police tell it, the confrontation began when a school resource officer intervened in a fight involving multiple students. Authorities claimed Williams resisted arrest and said officers used “distraction strikes” in an effort to gain control of him.

We’ve heard police departments say a lot of BS over the years but “distraction strikes” is a new one.

Despite that feeble rationalization, the videos circulating online at the very least beg the question of whether the force used against the teenager was justified. Additional footage reportedly showed the officer pulling Williams’ hair after he had already been handcuffed. As a result of all these obvious abuses of power, the department has reassigned Camacho and announced an internal investigation…

“In the interest of transparency, an outside organization will conduct an independent investigation of the incident,” Chief Dan Marshall said on social media Friday. “The officer has been administratively reassigned in the department as we navigate this emotional and challenging time.”

…but that ain’t good enough. According to KCRA, the family, in conjunction with FHS students and community activists, gather to protest Williams unnecessarily abusive arrest.

“That bothered me to see him being beaten like a dog, hair pulled,” Williams’ grandmother Ruthie Fisher said. “My little guy, he’s a good kid. He’s a good athlete. Those that know him know that he’s a loving kid.”

His stepmother Sequoia Williams said that “no parent should have to watch their loved one treated that way.”

Williams’ mother Rhamesha Stevenson said the media was “trying to portray him to be a thug, gun-toting and he’s not. He’s a child.”

Williams’ family also held a press conference demanding accountability and calling for a full investigation into the officers involved. Relatives said the teenager suffered headaches and dizziness after the encounter and described the video as traumatizing. His mother said no parent should have to watch their child treated that way by law enforcement.

Camacho’s controversy intensified after reports emerged that she had previously faced complaints involving excessive force against another teenager, raising broader concerns about police conduct and oversight within the Fairfield Police Department.

We understand that these types of incidents have to undergo certain protocols but anything less than termination and criminal charges is unacceptable. We’ll be watching…

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