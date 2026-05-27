‘Belle Collective: Birmingham’ Reunion Clip: Stormi & Tiffaney Revive Their ‘Mop’ Mess With Fiery Faceoff

Stormi felt the 'mop' joke spiraled without direct communication, while Tiffaney tried to apologize but didn't understand the offense.

Tensions deepened after Tiffaney's friend Synetta got involved, leading Stormi to seek answers about what was said.

The reunion devolves into a heated argument, with Tiffaney making a final jab about Stormi's hairstyle.

Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

Two members of OWN’s newest Southern sisterhood are discussing the lingering fallout from a “mop” joke, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

Part one of the Belle Collective: Birmingham reunion, titled “Power, Pressure & Betrayal,” revisits the fractures, feuds, and unresolved resentment that have simmered throughout the season, particularly between beauty mogul Stormi Steele and entrepreneur Tiffaney Jones.

The tension stems from an earlier episode in which Tiffaney hosted a game night for married couples, only for Stormi and Amber to arrive without their husbands. Unable to participate in the couples-focused activities, the women instead helped greet guests and clean up throughout the evening.

But what began as playful shade quickly escalated. At the end of the night, Tiffaney jokingly thanked Stormi for “messing up” the event by attending solo, prompting an immediate reaction from the Canvas Beauty founder.

“I didn’t mess up no damn game night, I came up in here looking like royalty,” Stormi snapped during the episode before Tiffaney jokingly replied, “Now I need you to mop.”

That moment clearly lingered long after filming wrapped.

During the reunion, Stormi explains that the issue was never simply about the joke itself, but rather how quickly the situation spiraled without direct communication.

Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

“It was unfortunate that it couldn’t have been resolved a lot quicker and easier,” she says. “How did we get so far removed from me being able to say, ‘I didn’t like the mop comment?’”

According to Stormi, tensions deepened after Tiffaney’s friend, Synetta, became involved in the situation during an off-camera conversation following a civil rights event, where Stormi believed she and Tiffaney were attempting to move forward.

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Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

“For me, I’m very clear, the whys matter to me,” Stormi explains. “I wanted to know what Synetta said.”

Tiffaney, meanwhile, insists she attempted to apologize despite not fully understanding the extent of the offense.

Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

“I’m big on taking accountability, but I can’t take accountability for something that I don’t know if I offended you or not,” she says before later adding, “I actually apologized to her at the Civil Rights Institution. I said, ‘If I offended you, I apologize. How can we move forward?’”

The conversation only grows more heated when reunion host Carlos King asks Stormi whether she wishes she had addressed the issue in the moment.

Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

Stormi pushes back, explaining that her focus at the time was on Canvas Beauty’s massive 48-hour livestream event with La La, which she describes as the company’s “first million-dollar livestream of the year.”

Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

From there, the back-and-forth devolves into interruptions, accusations, and a screaming match over claims that Stormi only cares about money.

But the argument reaches its peak when Tiffaney circles back to the original controversy with one final jab.

Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

“It gave that you pressed about a mop,” she says. “Damn, your hair look like a goddamn mop today!”

According to OWN, the reunion will also spotlight K’La Inman defending her character under scrutiny, Funmi Ford facing an unexpected adversary, and Amber Jones revealing where her loyalty truly lies as the group continues questioning whether their sisterhood can survive the season’s betrayals.

The Belle Collective Birmingham reunion premieres Friday, May 29, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

The “Reunion: Power, Pressure & Betrayal” Premieres Friday, May 29, at 8 pm ET/PT