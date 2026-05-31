Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Chloe Bailey Claps Back At Pregnancy Rumors & Body Shamers

‘I Looked Snatched, Baby’: Chloe Bailey Claps Back On Womb Watchers & Body Shamers In latest Livestream

Chloe Bailey is making it known that her body is off limits for hateration and pregnancy rumors.

Published on May 31, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 American Black Film Festival - "Strung" Opening Night Screening
Source: Alekandra London / Getty

Chloe Bailey has to keep putting the haters on notice when it comes to her bawdy and her womb.

The “Have Mercy” singer took to her livestream to show fans her banging body and how her hard work in the gym is paying off. After letting fans know that her weight often fluctuates earlier this year, Chloe was back to shutting the haters up while flaunting her new muscle gains and always curvy figure.

“Look at the muscle,” she said. “Do you see that muscle. These ain’t aunty arms no more! These are whoop yo butt arms!” 

While reading comments from her fans and haters alike, Chloe also took time to shut down pregnancy rumors that seem to pop up about her whenever there’s any sign of a little more cushion on her perfect frame.

“Listen, I look snatched, baby,” she said. “This does not give pregnancy. I have been working on my fitness since February, a very long time.”

The internet really knows how to make the worst of a good thing. Chloe’s body is always on point and it’s a real shame that she has to set the record straight over and over again when it comes to her frame. While so many celebrities are turning to surgeries and shots to make the public happy, it would seem like Chloe could get her 10s for staying committed in the gym, allowing her body to do what it naturally does and maintaining her curves.

Nonetheless, we are always here for Chloe’s classy clapbacks in the name of her copious cakes.

And, of course, while the haters are concerning themselves with her body, Chloe is staying booked and busy. Her upcoming Peacock film Strung debuted during opening night of the American Black Film Festival on May 29. The film will hit the streamer on June 26 and also stars Coco Jones and Lynn Whitfield.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    MTV Unplugged: Jay-Z

    Afro-Hov: Jaÿ-Z At Roots Picnic Aims Fire At Drake, Nicki, Dame & More, Hip-Hop Reacts

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

    Beyoncé Is A Jay-Z Fan Just Like The Rest Of Us

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 - Baby Phat - After Party

    Amerie Messy Divorce Finalized After Lenny Nicholson Demands $1.75M — Here’s What Her Ex-Husband Walks Away With

    MadameNoire
    Radio 1's Big Weekend - Sunday

    'The Kehlani World Tour: North America’ Setlist We Need

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
    27 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 146

    Comments
    A Different World
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    ‘A Different World’ Sequel Series Will Hit Netflix Exactly 39 Years After The Original Show’s Debut

    Comments
    9 Items
    Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

    Best Dressed Men At The American Music Awards 2026

    Comments
    2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
    Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

    Tia Mowry Hard Launches Relationship With Nobu Los Cabos Coupledom, Confirms THIS MaYN Is Her Handsome Honey

    Comments
    The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA, RHOA SEASON 17
    Reality TV  |  Danielle Canada

    #RHOA Midseason Supertease Shows Shamea & Porsha’s Mama Drama, Gizelle Bryant Weighing In & An ATL Athlete Allegation

    Comments

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close