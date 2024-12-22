Chloe Bailey Is In Her Rich Auntie Era As She Celebrates Halo’s First Birthday

Chloe Bailey is gearing up for her nephew’s first birthday as she reports Halo has her in her “rich auntie era.” The singer was recently living it up in Nigeria with her rumored boo, Burna Boy. However, she still found time to put family first.

According to PEOPLE, Bailey has Halo to thank for her changing fashion taste. The 26-year-old says he has inspired her in this new chapter of her life, and her fashion sense is evolving because of him.

“I have to give credit to Halo, because I feel like he’s helping me tap into my rich auntie era,” she stated. “I definitely feel like I’m allowing myself to feel more of a boss and not take everything so seriously, and I have to give credit to him.”

Chloe’s sister, Halle, welcomed Halo with her then-boyfriend DDG in December 2023. As the sisters have always been close, she spends a lot of time with her nephew, therefore she values comfort more and more in her auntie era.

“I think for me, I just love what feels comfortable, what I feel confident in and what I can move in,” she told PEOPLE.

Even when she is dressed to the nines, Bailey says comfort is something she doesn’t want to compromise on.

“I feel like the common thread with all of that is I just like to be comfortable,” she reiterated.

Her promotion of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses aligns with her goals of comfortable fashion. She says that the hands-free aspect is her favorite.

“I love being hands-free and being able to experience what I’m seeing firsthand in person, and still being able to capture [what is in front of me] without not being in the moment,” she said. “I feel like, when we have our phones trying to capture something, because we want to show our family and friends, a lot of times we’ll be more focused on that, than actually being in the moment.”

Chloe Bailey Showers Halo With Birthday Gifts

What’s the point of being a “rich auntie” if you can’t buy your nephew everything he wants?! The “Have Mercy” singer recently told PEOPLE she is excited to celebrate Halo’s first birthday. Just days before the official celebration begins, Bailey says she bought many gifts.

“I’ve been getting him a lot of gifts, but I haven’t given them to him yet,” she told the outlet.

However, Halo is a lucky baby boy whose birthday lands a few days before Christmas. Whatever gifts he doesn’t receive on his birthday will be given on Christmas.

“[I’m] trying to split the difference for his birthday and Christmas as well, since they’re so close to each other,” Bailey said.

As for her love for her nephew, it is ever-growing. Upon his first birthday, Baileys says he has “just evolved into such a special baby.”

“He’s so kind and attentive and curious — and I love him,” Chloe gushed.

If his auntie isn’t excited enough, Halo’s mom Halle is overjoyed.

“Oh my gosh, I’m so excited,” she told the outlet. “It’s so crazy because I feel like I was just in the hospital yesterday.”

Happy Birthday, Halo!