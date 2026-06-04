In #MelaninMagic news…

The Connie Orlando Foundation is celebrating Black Music Month in style, assembling a powerhouse mix of industry icons, music mavens, and powerhouse performers for the return of its annual Black Women in Music Dinner.

Source: Courtesy of Black Music Dinner

Taking place on June 12 in Los Angeles and hosted by comedian and actress Zainab Johnson…

Zainab Johnson

the dinner will honor a distinguished class of women whose influence continues to shape the sound, business, and future of music while raising funds and awareness for breast cancer prevention, research, and care.

BOSSIP can confirm that the evening will feature performances from stirring songstress Chanté Moore, vocalist David Michael Wyatt, and returning performer YULI.

David Michael Wyatt

On the presenting side, industry leaders will take the stage to celebrate this year’s honorees. Sherrese Clarke will present the Vanguard Award to legendary songstress Chaka Khan…

Sherrese Clarke

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

while Tina Knowles will honor Kelly Rowland with the Velvet Guard Award.

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Music executive Sylvia Rhone will present the Guardian of Vision Award to celebrated choreographer Fatima Robinson…

Sylvia Rhone

Fatima Robinson

and Juliette Jones will present the New Guard Award to fellow executive Natina Nimene.

Juliette Jones

Natina Nimene

Now considered a marquee event during Black Music Month, the dinner honors women whose work safeguards and elevates the culture while creating pathways for future generations. This year’s additional Guardian Angel Spotlight recognitions will be presented to longtime Billboard journalist Gail Mitchell and Grammy-winning producer and engineer Ebonie Smith.

Gail Mitchell

Ebonie Smith

“Black Women in Music began with a simple idea, to shine a light on the extraordinary women who are the lifeblood of music and global culture, and to create a space where we can celebrate ourselves, on our own terms,” Connie Orlando said in a statement shared with BOSSIP.

The founder added that the evening is designed not only to celebrate achievement but also to continue investing in breast cancer awareness and community health initiatives.

“We are proud to return, not only to honor this year’s incredible women, but to continue raising awareness for breast cancer and investing in the health and well-being of our community. With our Founding Partner HarbourView Equity Partners, we are building something that goes beyond one night. This is about visibility, ownership, and making sure Black women in music are seen, supported, and sustained at every level.”

Returning as founding partner is HarbourView Equity Partners, led by Sherrese Clarke, alongside support from Amazon Music, BET Media Group, Jesse Collins Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and OWN.

“At HarbourView, we center artistry and audiences in our practice not as an afterthought, but as the core of global culture. Women possess an extraordinary power to see everyone, and it is this unique perspective that brings all audiences the beauty and artistry they crave—proving that these creators deserve more than just a seat at the table, but ownership of the stories that move the world,” said Sherrese Clarke, Founder and CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners. “Black Women in Music and The Connie Orlando Foundation are doing the critical work of shaping how artistry and leadership are seen, valued, and sustained. We are proud to stand as the founding partner of this effort and to continue our deep investment in the women who move culture forward.”

The event is executive produced by The Connie Orlando Foundation and brought to life by an all-Black women-led creative and production team.

Last year’s dinner honored Rhone, June Ambrose, Phylicia Fant, and Ciara, with presenters including Niecy Nash, Lori Harvey, Andra Day, Normani, and Yolanda Adams, and performances from Alex Isley, YULI, and GIVĒON.