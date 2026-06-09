Subscribe
Close
Events

Steve Harvey Hosts Annual Charity Golf Classic

Chris Tucker, Dr. J & More Hit The Green ‘Fore’ The Future At The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Charity Classic [Exclusive]

Published on June 9, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Annual golf classic raises funds to cultivate leadership, confidence, and purpose in young people.
  • Attendees, including Chris Tucker and Dr. J, emphasize importance of giving back and leaving a legacy.
  • Steve Harvey encourages youth to chase their dreams, as education alone cannot supersede the power of dreaming.

Golf, giving back, and gathering for a greater purpose were in full swing as the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation hosted its annual Steve Harvey Charity Golf Classic at Eagle’s Landing Country Club in Stockbridge, Ga.

Steve Harvey Charity Golf Classic
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The exclusive invite-only event brought together a powerful mix of celebrities, athletes, business leaders, and community advocates from across the country, “fore” a charitable cause: investing in the next generation.

Among the familiar faces spotted on the green were Chris Tucker, Josh Powell, Penny Hardaway, Keion Henderson, Ronnie DeVoe, Isaac Carree, Julius Erving, and many other notable figures who came out to support the foundation’s ongoing work in mentorship, education, and youth empowerment.

Two people, a smiling older woman and a taller man, standing in front of a backdrop with "Steve Harvey Charity Golf Tournament" text.
Lori Hanford and Keion Henderson/ Source: Isaiah N Johnson
Three young women wearing college sports team apparel and hats, smiling together outdoors.
Source: Isaiah N Johnson / Isaiah N Johnson

Also making an impression on the green was Ariel Collins, a gifted 16-year-old junior golfer from Locust Grove, Georgia, who has been turning heads in the sport since 2016. While the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation focuses on inspiring and uplifting the next generation, Ariel served as a reminder that today’s youth are already making an impact of their own. Throughout the tournament, the young golf standout was spotted sharing tips and techniques with several participants, including Steve Harvey himself, proving that age is no barrier when it comes to leadership, talent, and inspiring others.

A golf course with a group of people playing on the green, surrounded by golf carts and spectators.
Source: Isaiah N Johnson

Now celebrating 18 years of impact, the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation continues to create opportunities for young people through programs designed to cultivate leadership, confidence, and purpose. Thanks to the support of several sponsors and dedicated partners, proceeds from this year’s tournament will go toward fostering the next generation of women and men leaders.

A group of men wearing uniforms and hats with the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation logo, standing together and smiling.
Source: Isaiah N Johnson / Isaiah N Johnson

The foundation recently wrapped its annual girls camp and is preparing for the highly anticipated Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men later this month. For Steve Harvey, seeing the long-term impact of the program remains one of the most rewarding parts of the journey.

“We produce some fine young men,” he told BOSSIP. “A lot of those young men that were in the camp are now part of running the camp. We have some great young men, engineers, doctors, military personnel, management company leaders and pilots. We produce a lot of great people from the programs.”

One celebrity who continues to show up year after year is comedian and actor Chris Tucker. The longtime friend of Steve Harvey shared why supporting the event remains a priority.

Three men wearing sunglasses and baseball caps, one with a "Banking" logo backdrop.
Source: Isaiah N Johnson / Isaiah N Johnson

“I like what Steve and Marjorie Harvey are doing with the kids, you know, in the camp and with the youth, and Steve’s a good friend of mine, so, you know, I had to come out and support,” he told BOSSIP. “Steve is cool, down-to-earth and he’s my homeboy.”

Gospel recording artist Isaac Carree also took time to reflect on the importance of service and legacy while supporting the foundation’s mission.

“I hope I leave behind an impact where people can say that my words, my music, and anything that I do can change somebody’s life. It’s all about leaving something for the younger generation and leaving a legacy. You know, I have children, so you want to just make sure that you’re a model citizen and you’re giving back to the community. And that’s why I’m a part of this amazing foundation that Steve and Marjorie Harvey are doing.”

NBA legend Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J, echoed similar sentiments while offering advice for young people navigating their futures.

“I would say to the next generation, be generous with your time, be a good listener, you know, and you can’t learn things about people unless you listen to what they have to say, so you can’t be talking all the time. And, you know, just have an open heart and be able to work hard and just try to better yourself every day.”

As for the man of the hour, Steve Harvey left young people with a message centered on faith, purpose, and ambition.

A man wearing a purple baseball cap with the number 73 and sunglasses, holding a microphone and speaking into it on a stage.
Source: Isaiah N Johnson / Isaiah N Johnson

“Chase your dreams, man. You know, I mean, education is important, but I’ll tell you this. The Bible says a man without a dream or vision shall perish. You gotta chase that dream, man. You can get education, but if your dream is tied to the education, it’s become very important. But nothing supersedes the power of dreaming. Dreaming takes you places you never thought you’d go. Dreaming makes you see things in your sleep. It keeps you up at night. That’s what you wanna do. I encourage young people to chase their dreams. You wanna change the world, you need a dream.”

While the event was marked by celebration and philanthropy, one key figure was notably absent. Marjorie Harvey was unable to attend this year’s tournament as she mourns the recent loss of both her father and a beloved cousin. Though she was not present on the course, her influence and commitment to the foundation’s mission remained evident throughout the day. Our thoughts are with Marjorie, Steve Harvey, and their loved ones during this difficult time.

With every drive, putt, and partnership formed throughout the day, the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation once again proved that its greatest investment is not in the game of golf, but in the future of the young people it continues to inspire and empower.

A person wearing a navy blue long-sleeved shirt and gray skirt, holding a mobile device, walking on a brick path in front of a brick building.
Isaiah N Johnson
A smiling man wearing a purple baseball cap with a logo and sunglasses, standing in a crowd and wearing a colorful patterned shirt.
Isaiah N Johnson
Three men wearing sunglasses and baseball caps, one with a "Banking" logo backdrop.
Isaiah N Johnson
A man wearing a purple baseball cap with the number 73 and sunglasses, holding a microphone and speaking into it on a stage.
Isaiah N Johnson
A Taste of Jazz Catering food truck and golf carts on a grassy golf course surrounded by trees.
Isaiah N Johnson
A row of golf carts parked on a grassy field surrounded by trees in a wooded area.
Isaiah N Johnson
A golf course with a group of people playing on the green, surrounded by golf carts and spectators.
Isaiah N Johnson
A golf course with a fairway surrounded by lush green trees. Several golf carts are parked along the edge of the fairway, and people can be seen walking on the course.
Isaiah N Johnson
A group of people standing near golf carts on a grassy field surrounded by trees.
Isaiah N Johnson
A group of people, some wearing hats and shirts with logos, gathered in an indoor setting with curtained windows.
Isaiah N Johnson
Outdoor seating area with people gathered around golf carts, in front of a brick building with a balcony and "HARLEY" branding.
Isaiah N Johnson
Three smiling women wearing hats and shirts with Greek letters and golf tournament credentials.
Isaiah N Johnson
A group of people, including a man wearing a blue polo shirt, sitting in a golf cart on a golf course.
Isaiah N Johnson
Two people wearing sunglasses and branded clothing standing near a golf cart and event tents.
Isaiah N Johnson
Three smiling women standing outdoors in a wooded area, one wearing a pink shirt, one in a blue top, and one in a tan jacket.
Isaiah N Johnson
Two older adults, a woman and a man, speaking at a podium with "Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation" branding visible.
Isaiah N Johnson
A Coca-Cola branded cart with a white plush bear, Coca-Cola branded umbrellas, and various Coca-Cola beverages on display in a grassy outdoor setting.
Isaiah N Johnson
Two men wearing baseball caps and looking at each other intently.
Isaiah N Johnson
A person wearing a blue jacket with a logo, holding two mobile devices, standing in front of a brick wall.
Isaiah N Johnson
A man wearing a black hat with the text "XIII" on it, speaking on a mobile phone.
Isaiah N Johnson
18th Annual Steve Harvey Charity Golf Tournament banner featuring a smiling man in sunglasses, with logos for PXG, Coca-Cola, Visa, and Lowe's.
Isaiah N Johnson
A person wearing sunglasses and a white lace blouse sits in a window, looking at a mobile device.
Isaiah N Johnson
Two men, one wearing a blue polo shirt and baseball cap with the number 13, and the other wearing a black shirt, sitting in a golf cart.
Isaiah N Johnson
A man wearing a purple baseball cap with the logo "76" and a colorful patterned shirt holding a microphone and smiling.
Isaiah N Johnson
A man wearing a colorful patterned shirt and a purple baseball cap with a logo, holding a microphone and speaking at an event.
Isaiah N Johnson
A man wearing a purple cap with "LBOW" text and a colorful patterned shirt speaking into a microphone.
Isaiah N Johnson
A person wearing a purple LBOW cap and a colorful patterned shirt speaking into a microphone at an event.
Isaiah N Johnson
A group of people, mostly young adults, gathered in what appears to be a lobby or common area. Several are wearing hats and casual clothing, and some are smiling or engaged in conversation.
Isaiah N Johnson
A middle-aged Black man wearing a purple shirt and cap with the Greek letters Omega Psi Phi, standing outdoors.
Isaiah N Johnson
A group of people, including a man wearing a purple baseball cap with "ZB" logo, being interviewed outdoors.
Isaiah N Johnson
Two men in casual clothing, one wearing a purple baseball cap, engaged in conversation outdoors.
Isaiah N Johnson
Three people standing outdoors, one wearing a blue Walmart vest and two others in casual clothing.
Isaiah N Johnson
Two men in casual clothing engaged in conversation, one wearing a purple baseball cap with a logo.
Isaiah N Johnson
Two men, one wearing a white polo shirt and the other a gray shirt and baseball cap, shaking hands and smiling in an outdoor setting.
Isaiah N Johnson
A man wearing a colorful patterned shirt and a purple baseball cap is performing on stage, while two women in casual attire stand nearby and watch.
Isaiah N Johnson
Three men, one wearing a purple hat with a logo, standing in front of a blue tent with the text "Banking on Pu".
Isaiah N Johnson
Two people, a smiling older woman and a taller man, standing in front of a backdrop with "Steve Harvey Charity Golf Tournament" text.
Isaiah N Johnson
Two men in casual clothing engaged in conversation, one wearing a purple baseball cap with a logo.
Isaiah N Johnson
Two people, a man and a woman, standing together and smiling at an outdoor event. The man is wearing a baseball cap and the woman is wearing sunglasses.
Isaiah N Johnson
Two men, one wearing a purple hat with "LBD" logo, interacting and smiling in an outdoor setting.
Isaiah N Johnson
Two people in sports uniforms conversing on a golf course with trees in the background.
Isaiah N Johnson
A person wearing a colorful patterned jacket and a purple baseball cap is speaking into a microphone while surrounded by others holding smartphones.
Isaiah N Johnson
Two people, a man and a woman, smiling and talking at an outdoor event with tents and booths in the background.
Isaiah N Johnson
A group of men posing in front of a backdrop with the "Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation" logo.
Isaiah N Johnson
A man in a purple baseball cap holding a microphone, with a woman in a pink skirt and white top holding a smartphone in the background.
Isaiah N Johnson
A man wearing a white "Elite" hat and sunglasses, holding a coffee cup, with a "2026 GOLF" credential around his neck.
Isaiah N Johnson
A group of men wearing uniforms and hats with the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation logo, standing together and smiling.
Isaiah N Johnson
Two people in casual clothing standing in front of a "Banking on XIII" banner, one wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses.
Isaiah N Johnson
A man wearing a white shirt with "ELITE" printed on it, sunglasses, and a lanyard standing on stairs.
Isaiah N Johnson
SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity Celebrity News Marjorie Harvey Steve Harvey

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2026 NBA Finals - Game Three

Knicks Lose First Game Since April, Commander In Sleep Donald Trump To Blame

Hip-Hop Wired
2026 NBA Finals - Game Three

Cardi B Hits The NBA Finals Stage As Teyana Taylor, JAŸ-Z, & Jordyn Woods Serve Courtside Style

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
'Star Trek: Discovery' TV show premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Sep 2017

'Star Trek' Actress Nichelle Nichols’ Family Awarded $13 Million In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

MadameNoire
TV Platforms

Weekend Watch List: Movies & Shows To Watch This Week

Global Grind
Latest Stories
House Of Uoma Presents The Launch Of Uoma Beauty - The World's First "Afropolitan" Makeup Brand
27 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 147

Comments
Roots Picnic 2026 baddies
40 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

The Perfect Verses Over A Tight Beat! A Gallery Of Fly Girlies, Sun-Kissed Stunners & Pretty Jawns Who Elevated The Vibes At Roots Picnic 2026

Comments
62 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comments
7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Sound Waves: From Cornerstone Country Crooners To Contemporary Cowboy Carter—Black Country’s Lasting Legacy

Comments
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Everything We Know About The ‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Series ’The Drop’

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close