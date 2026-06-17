RHOA: Shamea Says Angela’s ATL Athlete Affair Allegations Put Her Job In Jeopardy, Talks Fractured Friendship With Porsha–‘I’ve Tried To Be A Loyal Friend’

Amid a tumultuous second season as a Real Housewife of Atlanta, Shamea Morton Mwangi is setting the record straight and airing out her grievances over some possible #RHOA repercussions.

The #RHOA star recently sat down with Carlos King for a wide-ranging conversation on Reality With The King, where she addressed everything from rumors about Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Falcons players to her fractured friendship with Porsha Williams, viewer criticism, and those season 9 allegations that she was secretly sleeping with Kandi and Todd.

Source: Charles Sykes

Throughout the interview, Shamea repeatedly emphasized that some of the season’s biggest storylines have had consequences far beyond reality television, and she hoped her honesty would put the misconceptions to bed.

Shamea Says Athlete Rumors Could Impact Her Career

One of the most headline-making moments came when Carlos asked Shamea whether holding a peach had been everything she expected.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

“Yes and no,” she replied.

While she acknowledged the opportunities that have come with being a full-time Housewife, she also revealed that the experience has come with high personal and professional costs.

“As much as I’ve won with Air Wick and Wayfair and all the things I’ve gained, I’ve lost some things that I really loved,” said Shamea.

When Carlos pressed her for details, she revealed that the losses extended beyond friendships.

“Possibly even a job,” she said. “One job with the newest allegations that are being put out there. I’m having to prove my innocence.”

The comments were referencing allegations made this season by Angela Oakley, who suggested that Shamea had romantic relationships with Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Falcons players.

According to Shamea, the rumors have hurt a career she’s spent years building. Shamea, who has worked with the Atlanta Hawks organization for years, said she takes her professional reputation seriously and rejects any suggestion that her success is connected to athletes.

“I’ve been with the NBA for over a decade,” she told Carlos. “There are only a handful of people that look like me that are in my position, so I don’t take that lightly.” “I have a contract,” she said. “That’s not why I’m there, and I’m married.”

She continued and ended with a zinger about her husband, Gerald, and his wealth.

“These kids are old enough to be my child. I take my job very seriously. I’m good at what I do. I enjoy what I do.” “And if we’re being quite honest, why would I sleep with the players when my husband could own the team?”

Shamea Continues Denying ATL Athlete Allegations–“Never. Like Ever.”

Later in the conversation, Carlos gave Shamea an opportunity to directly address the allegations.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

“For the record, have you ever had any relations with a Hawks or Falcons player?” he asked. “Never,” Shamea replied. “Never. Like ever.”

According to Shamea, the only athlete she has ever dated was a Kansas City Chiefs player while she was in college.

“I dated one athlete when I was in college, like in 2003,” she said. “And it was short-lived. All of maybe six months to a year.”

That relationship ultimately confirmed that professional athletes weren’t her type.

“That’s when I realized athletes aren’t my thing,” she explained. “I like white-collar, working-class men.”

Shamea also explained why the allegations upset her so deeply.

“That is why when people say Shamea goes for low-hanging fruit,” she said. “Because I don’t want to say things that are going to damage people permanently.”

“In one statement, you attack my marriage and my jobs,” she continued. “And I work hard for my jobs.”

More on the flip!