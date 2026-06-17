#RHOA Shamea Talks Angela & Porsha On 'Reality With The King'
#RHOA: Shamea Says Angela’s ATL Athlete Affair Allegations Put Her Job In Jeopardy, Talks Fractured Friendship With Porsha–‘I’ve Tried To Be A Loyal Friend’
- Shamea denies allegations of romantic relationships with Atlanta athletes, says it could impact her career.
- Shamea regrets attending a dinner that caused conflict with Porsha, wishes she had recorded their private conversations.
- Shamea and Porsha's friendship was not as close as viewers assumed, and Porsha discouraged Shamea from joining RHOA earlier.
Amid a tumultuous second season as a Real Housewife of Atlanta, Shamea Morton Mwangi is setting the record straight and airing out her grievances over some possible #RHOA repercussions.
The #RHOA star recently sat down with Carlos King for a wide-ranging conversation on Reality With The King, where she addressed everything from rumors about Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Falcons players to her fractured friendship with Porsha Williams, viewer criticism, and those season 9 allegations that she was secretly sleeping with Kandi and Todd.
Throughout the interview, Shamea repeatedly emphasized that some of the season’s biggest storylines have had consequences far beyond reality television, and she hoped her honesty would put the misconceptions to bed.
Shamea Says Athlete Rumors Could Impact Her Career
One of the most headline-making moments came when Carlos asked Shamea whether holding a peach had been everything she expected.
“Yes and no,” she replied.
While she acknowledged the opportunities that have come with being a full-time Housewife, she also revealed that the experience has come with high personal and professional costs.
“As much as I’ve won with Air Wick and Wayfair and all the things I’ve gained, I’ve lost some things that I really loved,” said Shamea.
When Carlos pressed her for details, she revealed that the losses extended beyond friendships.
“Possibly even a job,” she said. “One job with the newest allegations that are being put out there. I’m having to prove my innocence.”
The comments were referencing allegations made this season by Angela Oakley, who suggested that Shamea had romantic relationships with Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Falcons players.
According to Shamea, the rumors have hurt a career she’s spent years building. Shamea, who has worked with the Atlanta Hawks organization for years, said she takes her professional reputation seriously and rejects any suggestion that her success is connected to athletes.
“I’ve been with the NBA for over a decade,” she told Carlos. “There are only a handful of people that look like me that are in my position, so I don’t take that lightly.”
“I have a contract,” she said. “That’s not why I’m there, and I’m married.”
She continued and ended with a zinger about her husband, Gerald, and his wealth.
“These kids are old enough to be my child. I take my job very seriously. I’m good at what I do. I enjoy what I do.”
“And if we’re being quite honest, why would I sleep with the players when my husband could own the team?”
Shamea Continues Denying ATL Athlete Allegations–“Never. Like Ever.”
Later in the conversation, Carlos gave Shamea an opportunity to directly address the allegations.
“For the record, have you ever had any relations with a Hawks or Falcons player?” he asked.
“Never,” Shamea replied. “Never. Like ever.”
According to Shamea, the only athlete she has ever dated was a Kansas City Chiefs player while she was in college.
“I dated one athlete when I was in college, like in 2003,” she said. “And it was short-lived. All of maybe six months to a year.”
That relationship ultimately confirmed that professional athletes weren’t her type.
“That’s when I realized athletes aren’t my thing,” she explained. “I like white-collar, working-class men.”
Shamea also explained why the allegations upset her so deeply.
“That is why when people say Shamea goes for low-hanging fruit,” she said. “Because I don’t want to say things that are going to damage people permanently.”
“In one statement, you attack my marriage and my jobs,” she continued. “And I work hard for my jobs.”
More on the flip!
Shamea Pushes Back On “Fake” And “Jealous” Claims
Elsewhere in the interview, Carlos confronted Shamea with some of the criticism she’s received from viewers this season.
“People think you are fake. They think you are phony. They think you’re jealous of your best friend,” Carlos told her.
Asked what she would do differently, Shamea candidly discussed measures she’d take to make sure viewers got the full story.
“I probably would have recorded every off-camera conversation.”
She specifically pointed to a dinner with Drew Sidora and Angela that later became a major source of conflict in her friendship with Porsha.
According to Shamea, the situation never made sense to her because she spent much of the season publicly defending Porsha.
“If on camera I’m defending her and giving you the business, but then right after, off camera, I’m talking s*** about her?” she asked. “Make it make sense.”
Still, she admitted she regrets attending the dinner in the first place.
“That is what I take accountability for,” she said. “I shouldn’t have even went to the damn dinner.”
Shamea Says She & Porsha Were Never Like “Beyoncé And Kelly”
The interview also shed new light on Shamea’s complicated history with Porsha.
While many viewers have long assumed the women were lifelong best friends, Shamea said that narrative isn’t entirely accurate.
Their mothers were friends, and their families often spent time together, but she insisted they weren’t attached at the hip growing up.
“We were cool,” she said. “We weren’t hanging tight in high school.”
Carlos compared the pair’s friendship to Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, prompting an immediate response from Shamea.
“Oh no, no.”
According to Shamea, the two drifted apart for years and didn’t become truly close until much later.
“It wasn’t until her divorce from Kordell [Stewart] that we became best friends,” she explained.
Shamea Reveals Previous #RHOA History & Test Filming Attended By Porsha
Elsewhere in the interview, Shamea revealed that her path to becoming a Housewife began years before season 16.
According to the reality star, Bravo first tested her for the franchise around seasons 10 or 11 alongside Kiara Douglas and her husband, former Atlanta Falcons player Harry Douglas. She also shared that Porsha was in attendance at her test shoot.
At the time, Shamea and Gerald had recently become engaged, and she says she ultimately stepped back after a conversation with Porsha.
“The way that show gets messy, I don’t want it to ruin our friendship,” Shamea recalled Porsha telling her.
According to Shamea, Porsha viewed RHOA as her lane while Shamea had already built her own platform through her Atlanta Hawks career.
“She was like, ‘This is kind of my thing,'” Shamea recalled.
Rather than push forward, she says she chose to prioritize the friendship.
“I respected that. I thought it was really sweet.”
Shamea Revisits Kandi, Todd & Same-Sex Rumors
Shamea also revisited one of the most painful moments in her friendship with Porsha: the season 9 allegations that she was having a sexual relationship with Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.
According to Shamea, watching Phaedra make the accusation was one thing, but watching Porsha seemingly validate the conversation was another. Porsha famously only said Shamea was “close” to the couple instead of denying the rumor completely.
“I was hurt, okay? Are you serious?” said Shamea. “My best friend is cosigning bulls***.”
The reality star said she was especially blindsided because she and Porsha weren’t at odds at the time.
“I’ve always tried to be a loyal friend to Porsha,” she said. “So, of course, that s*** was hurtful.”
She also firmly denied ever having a romantic or sexual relationship with either Kandi or Todd.
“No, not once.”
According to Shamea, what made the rumors particularly upsetting was the timing.
“At this point, I’m engaged. You could have messed up my whole thing. Putting some s*** out there like that was reckless.”
She also pushed back on Porsha’s recent reunion claim that she once kissed Kandi in a nightclub.
“No, I did not kiss Kandi. That’s not true. You can ask Kandi. Did I kiss her in the club? That did not happen.”
Shamea additionally addressed years of speculation about her sexuality.
“Never been with a woman,” she said. “I have kissed a girl. But I’ve never been with a woman.”
When Carlos asked if she was a lesbian, she shut the idea down.
“I’m not a lesbian. I don’t have a desire to be with a woman. I am in a happy marriage.”
Shamea Talks Current Status Of Porsha Friendship
According to Shamea, she and Porsha entered season 17 barely speaking, following a series of disagreements and tense text exchanges, including their big blowup that was seen on social media.
So when Porsha invited her to her home during the season premiere, Shamea wasn’t convinced the gesture was authentic.
“That was definitely for camera.”
The reality star added that filming alongside someone she once considered one of her closest friends was difficult, and she admitted that she purposely showed up late to the all-cast event, seemingly to cut down on the awkwardness.
Now, per the #RHOA midseason trailer, viewers will soon see tensions boil over as the former best friends take aim at each other’s mothers.
“In fact, your mom did something first to my mom,” says Shamea.
“You and your mama are low-down dirty snakes,” retorts Porsha.
Do YOU think Porsha and Shamea can ever repair their friendship?
Watch Shamea on Reality With The King below!
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