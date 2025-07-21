RHOAReunion Ex-Friend Files: Porsha Williams & Shamea Morton Address Friendship Fallout, Former Besties Trade Shade On IG–‘You’re Unbelievable!’

On Sunday, Bravo watchers saw decades of friendship come crashing down as two Real Housewives of Atlanta clashed in a fiery fallout filled with finger-pointing and accusations of lies. “You can keep your fake receipts with your fake a** friendship!” wrote one of them on Instagram.



Source: Bravo

During part two of the reunion, Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton revealed they’re no longer friends and have stopped speaking.

The shocking moment occurred as Andy Cohen asked Porsha, 44, and Shamea, 43, about the status of their friendship.

After a moment of deafening silence, Porsha revealed that “there isn’t any communication” between them. The vet then proceeded to reveal that she believed Shamea came into Season 16 with a “scheme and a plan” to sabotage her.

Things escalated even further after the taping, when Porsha took to Instagram to share alleged receipts exposing “lies” Shamea told over the years about her wedding to Gerald Mwangi and #RHOA drama.

“I could’ve gotten over whatever happened during the season, but it is the live recent smear campaign that I didn’t like and the lies that were told in the recent interviews,” said Porsha during the reunion.

She went on to list several “lies” Shamea allegedly told in interviews—including claiming on Kandi’s Speak On It podcast that Porsha didn’t celebrate her becoming a housewife, and telling The Breakfast Club she only had one wedding. According to Porsha, Shamea twisted details their audience already knew about their relationship to paint her in a negative light.



“And when Brit [Eady]came and told me all this, I didn’t go ballistic just because some of it could have been true. I said, ‘You know what the grace that I wish I was extended? I’m extending it,'” said Porsha. “I do have to clear my name because when you came on the show, you planned to sabotage me and use the show, it was a scheme and a plan.” Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

According to Porsha, fans were well aware that she didn’t attend Shamea’s wedding in Africa because she has a medical condition that prevents her from sitting too long. She also brought up that Shamea seemingly laughed about it and failed to mention that she attended her traditional African ceremony in Atlanta.

“Congratulations to the most beautiful Kenyan Bride to be @shameamorton !! Love you Poopah #Gsdowry #Family,” Porsha captioned a post from the ceremony in 2017.





Not only that, but Porsha claimed that despite them resolving their issues and having a “beautiful friendship”, Shamea brought the wedding issue to the platform.

“Actually, I learned this season that you didn’t come because we were beefing,” corrected Shamea.

“Let me stand on my point,” replied Porsha. “Because, that was how many years ago?”

She continued and dissected Shamea’s allegation that she was in an alliance with her, and the fellow newbies, Kelli Ferrell and Brit Eady.

“I absolutely was not a part of any alliance,” said Porsha. “Why would I have an alliance with Kelli, who is coming at me? Why would I have an alliance when Britt also didn’t know me like that? I was never invited to the dinner, and I wasn’t a part of pinky swears.”

“Girl, I tried to include you!” replied Shamea.

As things continued to escalate, Shamea brought up Porsha’s allegation on social media that her mom, Mama Morton, did something egregious to her mother, Ms. Dianne.

“She absolutely did,” said Porsha, doubling down just before Andy cut in to ask what happened, teasing part 3 of the #RHOAReunion.

Porsha has since followed up on Instagram with what she’s calling “unseen receipts,” and Shamea has responded.

