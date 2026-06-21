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#MelaninMagic Crystle Roberson Dorsey's Earns Emmy Buzz

#MelaninMagic Crystle Roberson Dorsey’s Directorial Dominance Earns Black Reel Recognition & Emmy Buzz

Published on June 21, 2026
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"Genius: MLK/X" Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet
Source: Variety / Getty

We’ve got some #MelaninMagic news to share about a Black woman who’s helping shape television’s biggest moments from behind the camera, and the industry is taking notice.

Acclaimed director, writer, and producer Crystle Roberson Dorsey is enjoying a breakout awards season, earning recognition for her work across multiple projects while continuing to build an impressive résumé that spans The Gilded Age, BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Will Trent, Doctor Odyssey, Reasonable Doubt, Genius: MLK/X, and Ryan Murphy’s legal drama All’s Fair.

Most recently, Roberson Dorsey celebrated a nomination for Outstanding Directing at the Black Reel Awards for her work on FX’s Love Story episode “Battery Park.”

In a recent Emmy-season analysis, Gold Derby identified Roberson Dorsey as one of the directors to watch in the crowded Limited Series directing race, describing “Battery Park” as arguably the finest installment of Love Story and suggesting she could emerge as a contender should voters spread recognition among the acclaimed series’ directing team.

For Roberson Dorsey, however, the growing recognition is simply the result of years spent honing her craft.

“One thing I love most about directing television is the ability to constantly sharpen the tools of my craft while working on different shows,” Roberson Dorsey previously told Uptown Magazine. “There are many talented directors out there and it takes a lot of hard work and persistence to stand out among the best.”

She continued,

“There was definitely a moment when I wondered, ‘When will the studios and networks see my value?'” she told the publication. “So, in the interim, I just used that time to become better and better.”

That dedication to learning has become a cornerstone of Roberson Dorsey’s success, allowing her to navigate multiple genres and continually refine her voice as a filmmaker, all while being a “forever student” of her craft.

“I am determined to keep studying to be the best I can be, no matter how far I’ve come,” she added.

That philosophy appears to be paying off. As awards voters and industry insiders increasingly take notice, Roberson Dorsey is demonstrating that years of preparation, persistence, and passion can become their own spotlight.

Congrats to her!

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