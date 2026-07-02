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Cardi B Gets Another Legal Victory Over Tasha K

Cardi B Gets Another Legal Victory Over Tasha K, Blogger Must Pay $60K After Offset & Stefon Diggs Posts

Published on July 2, 2026
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Cardi B just got another legal win against gossip blogger Tasha K, who now owes the rapper even more money.

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Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Tasha K–whose full name is Latasha Transrina Kebe–has agreed to pay Cardi $60,000 after disparaging her online, violating a previous legal ruling. Per Rolling Stone, the agreement filed on Tuesday states that Cardi and Tasha K reached the resolution “to avoid the expense, delay and uncertainty of further litigation” over the total amount awarded.

This new legal dispute comes after Cardi’s initial victory back in 2022, when she was awarded a $4 million judgement in her defamation lawsuit against the blogger.

All these years later, Kebe is still working to pay off that debt, but now, more has been added to her total. During their initial legal dispute, Cardi agreed to delay efforts to collect the full judgment as long as Kebe refrained from talking about Almánzar and her family.

However, Cardi and her lawyers said that Kebe completely ignored that agreement when she made recent social media posts about the rapper’s estranged husband, Offset, and the father of her youngest child, Stefon Diggs.

Back in April, the Bronx native filed a motion asking a judge to impose “economically painful” sanctions on the blogger. Cardi’s lawyers told the judge they have been forced to closely monitor Kebe’s social media due to an ongoing “cat and mouse” game over the last year. They claim to have documented more than two dozen “egregious violations” of the non-disparagement clause since reaching their settlement.

“Debtor still believes that she is above the law, consequences, and is invulnerable,” the filing stated. “And what makes this pattern of defiance particularly egregious is not merely the violations themselves, but what debtor has openly admitted in public broadcasts. … She has made clear that she intends to resume harassment of Ms. Almánzar once her debt is paid off.”

According to Tuesday’s agreement, Kebe has promised to send Cardi $30,000 within 28 days of the court order and the rest on or before December 31. If she fails to make these payments by their due dates, the rapper can send a written notice of default. If Kebe defaults, Cardi can seek the full award of $110,115.

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