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Cardi B Takes Tasha K Back To Court

Cardi B Takes Tasha K To Task Over Offset & Steffon Diggs Posts, Asks For ‘Economically Painful’ Sanctions Against Controversial Commentator

Cardi B is back in court and she is not playing nice when it comes to Tasha K. Cardi's asking a judge to hit her with serious sanctions.

Published on April 13, 2026
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Source: Amy Sussman /Paras Griffin/Jeff Kravitz

Cardi B is doubling down on her legal fight with Tasha K. The Grammy Award-winning rapper is reportedly asking a judge to hit the controversial commentator with serious sanctions after accusing her of continuing to speak on her personal life, namely her exes Offset and Stefon Diggs, despite a standing agreement to stop. 

According to Rolling Stone, Cardi B claims Tasha K, born Latasha Kebe, has ignored a non-disparagement clause tied to her bankruptcy plan and ongoing repayment of a multimillion-dollar defamation judgment. The agreement was meant to keep Kebe from speaking negatively about Cardi or her family, including her estranged husband Offset. In exchange, Cardi agreed to hold off on aggressively collecting the full $3.9 million she won in court.

But Cardi’s legal team says the deal is repeatedly being violated. In filings, they accuse Kebe of engaging in what they call a “relentless course of conduct” that includes coded language and commentary her audience can easily connect back to Cardi. The posts allegedly reference not only Offset but also NFL player Stefon Diggs, with whom Cardi welcomed baby Brim with in November.

As reported by TMZ, Cardi claims Tasha K has turned the situation into a constant game of posting and deleting. The rapper says once her legal team flags the content, it gets removed, only for new commentary to pop up shortly after. According to court documents, Cardi alleges there have been at least 25 violations so far and wants the court to impose penalties that will actually make an impact.

If you’ve been following this saga on BOSSIP, you already know this legal battle has been long and messy. From Tasha K launching a GoFundMe to cover her debt and claims that she received support from Nicki Minaj, the situation has stayed in the headlines. 

Now, Cardi is clearly done with the back-and-forth. Her attorneys are pushing for what they describe as “economically painful” sanctions, including financial penalties for every future violation.

At this point, Cardi is setting a precedent about what happens when court-ordered agreements are ignored. And if the judge agrees, Tasha K could be facing even more than just that original multimillion-dollar debt.

RELATED: Petty AF Fracas! Bia ‘Big Foot’-Blasts Megan Thee Stallion For Copious Cackles At Cardi B’s ‘Pretty & Petty’ Diss

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