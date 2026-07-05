Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Cardi B Brings Immersive Grow-Good Experience To Essence

Cardi B Brings Immersive Grow-Good Exprience To Essence + More Festival Moments

From Cardi B's immersive Grow-Good experience at Essence Fest to matching the ladies of Camille Rose in matching tracksuits, here are some standout Essence Fest moments.

Published on July 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Cardi B launched her brand Grow-Good and brought her grandmother's living room to a pop-up event.
  • Camille Rose employees wore matching tracksuits, showcasing their brand's style.
  • Dr. Bernice King's jacket sent a message about the importance of impact over fame.
1 of 2

2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

The NOLA heat is no competition for our setting sprays, laid wigs, natural curls and melanin. The annual Essence Festival featuring BeautyCon brought women of color out from every city, to the Convention Center where they convened for a weekend interaction with their favorite brands and celebrities.

Cardi B brought her grandmother’s living room to the Grow-Good pop-up and the ladies of Camille Rose Beauty were walking billboards in matching tracksuits. From daytime events to the concert series at the Superdome by night, here are some standout style and beauty moments across Essence Fest.

MUST SEE: Inside Brown Sugar Babe’s Paris-Inspired ‘French Kiss’ Launch At ESSENCE Festival

Cardi B Brings Her Grandmother’s Living Room To BeautyCon

As this year’s Essence Fest concert headliner, Cardi B was a fixture on the scene. Which made sense for the rapper and beauty entrepreneur who launched her brand Grow-Good earlier this year. While the product is constantly sold out online, you could grab a few bottles at the familial style pop-up.

Cardi looked good while doing it. She wore a mint green mini dress with white panels on the side with a bad a** bob that was perfect for the hot weather. During a panel, she talked about deeply invested she is in Grow-Good. “I’m not an ambassador, I’m an owner.”

More moments after the break…

The Camille Rose Ladies Debut Tracksuits

The Camille Rose experience extended past just a pop-up the ladies working in booth #7950 wearing coordinating looks. On one day they pulled up in matching pink and white tracksuits with the Camille Rose logo. The founder, and HB cover star, Janell Stephens popped out to

Dr. Bernice King’s Jacket Sends A Message

Essence Fest isn’t just about beauty products and concerts, it is a stage for some of the most prolific individuals. From Keke Palmer’s conversation with our forever FLOTUS to the daughter’s of the movement panel with Loren Lorosa, Dr. Bernice King and IIyasah Shabazz, they brought fashion moments while dropping grems.

Dr. Bernice King wore an embellished blue blazer, designed by a woman in the audience, that read, “Impact Over Fame.” “So many people trying to get to the bag and get the fame, but it’s the impact not that just our daddies made, the impact our mothers made,” she told the engaged audience.

Latto’s Fringe Stage Look

We caught Latto back stage after her show and she was serving Big Mama energy in a pink fringe two-piece look.

SEE ALSO
NEXT SLIDE
12

Cardi B Brings Immersive Grow-Good Exprience To Essence + More Festival Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related Tags

Cardi B Essence Festival

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

A man with a beard and hat looking directly at the camera in a natural outdoor setting.

Acclaimed Filmmaker Isaac Yowman's ‘Sincerely Brad’ Premieres July 4 On The Roku Channel

Global Grind
A smiling young woman with braided hair wearing a purple top.

A 19-Year-Old Black Woman Died After An Elederly Driver Crashed Into Her Job — So When Does 'My Foot Slipped' Stop Being An Excuse?

MadameNoire
A person in a dark, smoky environment firing a weapon, with a vehicle and other equipment visible in the background.

'Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2' Preview: Another Glorius Day In Corps

Hip-Hop Wired
A person with dark skin and long, dark hair using a straightening iron to style their hair.

TRIED IT: The RevAir Micro Edge Styler Made Smoothing My Roots Easier Than Ever

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest Stories
A woman in a black bra and gray coat posing in front of a pink backdrop with "Victoria's Secret" branding.
28 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 151

Comments
A black and white photograph of a person's torso and legs lying on the ground, with the text "MORNING DEW (DONK)" visible at the top of the image.
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

BeyHive Blessings: Beyoncé Releases ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ Ahead Of B’Day’s 20th Anniversary

Comments
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet
16 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Twenty-ATE! Chlöe Bailey Eats Down With Birthday Bawwwdy Party On The Gram, Serves Cake With A Side Of Yammms In Confection Perfection

Comments
BET Awards 2026 - Show
28 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Our Kinda Carryin’ On! Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From The 2026 BET Awards

Comments
Four glamorously dressed Black women in colorful outfits, including a yellow dress, a bronze sequined gown, a red bandeau top and skirt, and a green wrap.
6 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Danielle Canada

Gorgeous Girls: Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2026 BET Awards?

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close