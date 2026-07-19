Subscribe
Close
Music

VERZUZ Announces YG & The Game Battle

Bompton’s Best: YG & The Game Battle for VERZUZ Bragging Rights

Published on July 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

VERZUZ is heading back to the West Coast, and this one is already shaping up to be a must watch.

Two portraits of Black men, one wearing a red hooded jacket with a printed image, the other with a beard and tattoos smiling at a red carpet event.
Source: Bennett Raglin/Unique Nicole

Compton heavyweights YG and The Game are officially set to face off in the latest VERZUZ battle on Thursday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. PT. After delivering one of the summer’s most talked about matchups with B2K and Pretty Ricky, VERZUZ is keeping the momentum going by bringing together two of the city’s well known rap stars for what should be an unforgettable night of hits, nostalgia and West Coast pride.

Apple Music got fans talking after teasing the battle on Instagram with clips of both rappers alongside iconic West Coast street names, instantly setting the tone for the showdown. It did not take long before social media picked a side.

“All Respect to YG, but Game got this by a landslide. It’s lowkey not even fair,” one fan commented.

Another user had a completely different take, writing,

“Mannnnnnn what! This is legit a big deal for us! YG got it forsure, them pool parties & club days 🔥 you just had to be there!”

Fans have been going back and forth over who has the stronger catalog, with some giving the edge to The Game’s early 2000s dominance while others say YG’s string of club anthems and modern West Coast classics make him the clear winner.

Truthfully, this battle is not an easy one to call.

Over the past two decades, both artists have built impressive catalogs that helped shape West Coast hip hop for different generations. The Game burst onto the scene with chart topping records and quickly became one of the biggest names in rap, while YG carved out his own lane by delivering street anthems that became staples at parties, clubs and cookouts across the country.

Both rappers have also shared records with some of hip hop’s biggest names including Kendrick Lamar, Drake, 50 Cent and more, making this matchup even more stacked. Between solo hits, collaborations and surprise records, there is plenty of ammunition for both artists when they step onto the VERZUZ stage.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, social media attempted to stir up rumors of tension between the two back in 2024, however The Game quickly shut that narrative down. Addressing the speculation on Instagram, he wrote, “@yg & @mustard My n***as 5L,” before adding, “Go twist a backwood before you twist that #Bompton.”

That public show of support made it clear there was no real issue between the Compton natives, which should allow this battle to stay focused on the music instead of unnecessary drama.

If VERZUZ history has taught us anything, it is to expect a few surprises along the way. Whether it is special guests, unexpected performances or unforgettable moments, fans are hoping this West Coast celebration delivers everything they have been waiting for.

Now the only question left is simple. Who really has the better catalog?

Who do YOU have winning the battle? Let us know in the comments below.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Apple Music Celebrity News Newsletter The Game verzuz verzuz battle YG

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals

Eric Benét Says There’s No Bad Blood With JAŸ-Z Nearly A Decade After Being Mentioned On ‘4:44’

Hip-Hop Wired
Three women in glamorous outfits: a woman in a black jacket, a woman in an orange ruffled dress, and a woman with long blonde hair.

Baddies We’re Watching: The Black Girl Streamers Taking Over Streamer University

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Portrait of Unhappy African Woman Holding Bathroom Scales. Slimming

The Ozempic Mystery — Why Your Friend Lost 60 Pounds On A GLP-1... And You Didn't

MadameNoire
Two young men wearing Glizzy Street hats and aprons, holding Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers products, in front of a banner advertising "National Hot Dog Day" event at Lincoln Park, Long Beach, CA.

Glizzy Street Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Free Community Giveback Event In Long Beach For National Hot Dog Day

Global Grind
Latest Stories
A smiling woman in a yellow soccer jersey holding a soccer ball on a soccer field.
35 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Baddie Goooaaaallllls! A Gallery Of Sporty Stunners, International It-Girlies & Global Glambassadors Who Slayed For Their Country At The 2026 World Cup

Comments
A shirtless Black man with dreadlocks wearing sunglasses and a white shirt, standing against a dark background.
24 Items
Soccer  |  lexdirects

FIFA Fever Vol. 3! More Of The Finest Footballers, Sizzling Soccer Stars, And The Haitian Heartthrob Igniting Heart-Eye Hysteria

Comments
2025 CFDA Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Stefon Diggs’ Sexual Assault Accuser Chris Griffith Slams Cardi B, Leaks Alleged DMs: ‘C’mon Get Your A** Bust’

Comments
Three women with long, styled hair posing in glamorous outfits against red and black backgrounds.
9 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Baddies We’re Watching: The Black Girl Streamers Taking Over Streamer University

Comments
Two Black men wearing sunglasses and hats, one making a peace sign and the other holding a microphone and speaking into it.
13 Items
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

From Friends To Foes: A Timeline Of JAŸ-Z & Dame Dash’s Relationship

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close