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Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe Split After One Year

No More Nicolandria: Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe Split After One Year Of ‘Love Island: USA’ Coupledom

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe announced a break up one year after their relationship started on Love Island: USA season 7 and Nicolandria fans are heartbroken.

Published on July 22, 2026
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It’s the end of a Love Island era for USA’s fan favorite couple, Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe.

A woman in a red dress posing at an event, and a man in a black suit standing in front of a patterned background.
Source: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/ Amy Sussman

The viral villa alums announced on Wednesday that they “decided to part ways” after one year together. A source close to the couple confirmed the break up to People.

Unlike the ongoing mess and mayhem for fellow former islanders, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, there’s no juicy drama here. Ubiquitous It Girl Olandria and Nic were simply too booked and busy to make it work.

“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection. They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible,” the source said about the amicable split.

The unexpected sparks flew following both Nic and Olandria’s post-Casa Amor eviction. They were each beloved by the other islanders and fans at home, but were eliminated as the last singles left standing after a recoupling ceremony. In one of the biggest plot twists of the blockbuster season, the departing duo had one last chance at staying in Fiji and maybe finding love if they coupled up.

Nic claimed he was Olandria’s “secret admirer from day one,” but they were only friends while locked in with other connections. After fate (and producers) forced them together, the cover girl called it “best decision I could have ever made” because it “made my whole experience way better.”

As Olandria and Nic catapulted to fame, the social media scrutiny also skyrocketed. It didn’t help that their castmate Ace Green threw shade when asked if the relationship was real. However, fans need no help with cooking up their own conspiracies and it took a toll.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Olandria recently opened up about how the constant focus on her personal “creeps me out.”

“I’m never that invested in someone’s relationship, and I’m not living for the internet. I don’t always post what people want me to or always do what people want me to do. Why does it matter if me and Nic are together? Even when we were at Coachella, people in the comments were like, ‘Oh, I just needed proof that they saw each other this week.’ Why are you so invested in people that don’t know you?” she revealed in June.

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