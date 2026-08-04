Gabriel Johnson: Black Liberian Father Suffers Stroke After Being Stolen From His NC Home By ICE

Gabri Johnson, Gabriel’s daughter, alleges her father went days without receiving his prescribed medication before suffering the stroke, leaving him with severe brain damage, paralysis, and a long road of recovery ahead. The family also says they struggled to find out where Johnson had been taken after the medical emergency, adding more confusion and heartbreak to an already devastating situation. They’re now calling for a full investigation into whether ICE failed to provide the medical care he desperately needed while he was in government custody.

“I got a call from the hospital in Texas today saying that my father was rushed there after having a stroke. Like he’s been telling them, give me my medication, give me food, give me water. They laughed at him. They refused. My father had a stroke in the left side of his body is completely paralyzed right now. ICE is fully responsible for this.”