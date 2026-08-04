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Black Father Gabriel Johnson Suffers Stroke In ICE custody

Gabriel Johnson: Black Liberian Father Suffers Stroke After Being Stolen From His NC Home By ICE

Published on August 4, 2026
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  • ICE detention center allegedly failed to provide basic medical care, leading to a life-altering stroke
  • Family struggled to find where the detainee was taken, adding to the heartbreak
  • Case highlights growing scrutiny over conditions and treatment of people in ICE custody
Two people, a man and a woman, sitting at a table outdoors at a social event or gathering. The woman is wearing sunglasses and a t-shirt with a cartoon character, and the man is wearing a denim jacket.
Source: Gabri Johnson / Instagram

Another family says an ICE detention center became the place where their loved one was irrevocably harmed, and they’re demanding answers after what they describe as an egregious failure to provide basic medical care.

According to The Grio, the family of Gabriel Johnson says the North Carolina pastor and lawful permanent U.S. resident since age 15 suffered a massive stroke after allegedly being denied access to critical medication while being transferred through multiple ICE detention facilities. Johnson’s family was told that he was taken over a “misunderstanding” about an alleged missed immigration appointment, but was later told that he was pursued for deportation following a change in federal policy. In the streets, they call that “cap.” The now-55-year-old is a Liberian immigrant with a documented history of high blood pressure and previous strokes, making consistent medical treatment not just important, but lifesaving.

Gabri Johnson, Gabriel’s daughter, alleges her father went days without receiving his prescribed medication before suffering the stroke, leaving him with severe brain damage, paralysis, and a long road of recovery ahead. The family also says they struggled to find out where Johnson had been taken after the medical emergency, adding more confusion and heartbreak to an already devastating situation. They’re now calling for a full investigation into whether ICE failed to provide the medical care he desperately needed while he was in government custody.

“I got a call from the hospital in Texas today saying that my father was rushed there after having a stroke. Like he’s been telling them, give me my medication, give me food, give me water. They laughed at him. They refused. My father had a stroke in the left side of his body is completely paralyzed right now. ICE is fully responsible for this.”

For Johnson’s loved ones, this isn’t about politics, it’s about accountability. A man who entered ICE custody alive, well, and in stable condition is now facing life-altering disabilities after a medical crisis that could have easily been prevented. Sadly, ICE isn’t interested in decency, nor the humanity of the people they are accosting.

As scrutiny over conditions inside ICE detention facilities continues to intensify, Johnson’s case is adding yet another disturbing chapter to the growing list of families who say government custody became the very place where their loved ones suffered irreversible harm. Whether federal officials will answer those allegations remains to be seen, but Johnson’s family says they aren’t going to stop asking questions until someone does.

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