Nike’s Chick Hearn Experience Highlights Kobe Bryant’s Lasting Legacy In Los Angeles, All Through The Lens Of His Sneakers

Kobe challenged high-top dominance, ushering in low-cut performance footwear era.

Nike continues Kobe legacy with Protro models, honoring original designs and innovations.

Exhibit explores craftsmanship, technology, and design behind Kobe sneakers, highlighting his relentless pursuit of improvement.

Nike is shining a spotlight on Kobe Bryant’s enduring influence, a legacy that stretches far beyond the basketball court.

Source: Marlon Linares / @strydur

During his legendary NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant helped transform basketball sneaker culture, most notably with the introduction of the low-top Kobe IV. At a time when high-top basketball sneakers dominated the court, Kobe challenged the conventional wisdom and helped usher in a new era of lightweight, low-cut performance footwear.

Today, the Kobe line remains one of Nike Basketball’s most recognizable signature franchises. Through its Protro models, the brand continues to bring back Kobe’s iconic sneakers with updated performance technology while honoring the original designs and their history. Nike even dubbed 2025 the “Year of the Mamba,” celebrating Bryant’s legacy with new Kobe footwear and apparel.

Source: Marlon Linares / @strydur

As the Mamba Invitational heads into its fourth year in Los Angeles, Nike kicked off the weekend with an immersive exhibit exploring the science, artistry and innovation behind Kobe footwear. BOSSIP was invited to L.A. LIVE to experience the exhibit, which brings together product storytelling, performance innovation, Kobe Brand heritage and artistic interpretation.

And in Los Angeles, Kobe’s influence is impossible to miss.

From the countless murals scattered across the city to local clothing brands and the young ballers wearing different generations of his sneakers, Bryant’s presence continues to live on throughout the city he called home. His impact has become woven into the fabric of L.A. basketball culture.

Source: Marlon Linares / @strydur

Dubbed the Chick Hearn Experience, after the legendary Lakers sportscaster, the immersive journey takes fans through pivotal moments in Kobe footwear history. Along the way, it explores the craftsmanship, technology and design thinking behind the sneakers while highlighting the impact of the athlete whose vision helped shape an entire generation of basketball culture.

The experience also features original artwork inspired by Kobe’s legacy and the innovation behind his footwear. One standout piece comes from artist TYP (Troy Murray), who created “Sole Obsession,” a mixed-media installation celebrating the artistry of outsole design and the relentless attention to detail that defined Kobe’s approach.

“The Nike and Kobe team tasked me with creating a piece that storytells obsession to detail. I casted outsoles of his iconic shoes to reveal the precision that goes into every Kobe,” Murray shared.

Source: Nike / NIke

The piece features 13 Kobe outsoles, spanning the Kobe 1 through Kobe 11 and the Kobe AD. But one detail immediately stands out: a previously unseen outsole from a prototype that appears to offer a glimpse at the next chapter of Kobe footwear.

“Kobe started this project. We’re committed to carrying it forward to the finish. More details soon,” shared Kobe VP/GM Dan Sunwoo. “We’re working on launching the first unfinished project we started with Kobe. We are revisiting the prototypes we worked on together and will advance a legacy defined by a shared belief in the infinite pursuit of better.”

Source: Marlon Linares / @strydur

That commitment speaks to the heart of Kobe’s footwear legacy. His sneakers were never simply about looking good on the court—they were built around a constant pursuit of improvement, innovation and precision.

Now, years after his final NBA game, that mindset continues to influence the next generation.

The Chick Hearn Experience will be open to the public from Friday, August 7 through Sunday, August 9.