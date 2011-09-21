Hate It Or Love It: Are Y’All Feelin’ These Mindless Behavior Characters???

Mindless Behavior released their new album #1 Girl Tuesday and we hear the boys were mobbed at their New York appearances… Fire Marshalls literally shut down their signing at an NYC FYE. West Coast fans may have better luck tho cuz the guys have an appearance out there Thursday.

Here are the details:

WHAT: Mindless Behavior In-Store Signing & PERFORMANCE! WHEN: Thursday, September 22 7:00 PM WHERE: HARD ROCK CAFÉ / UNIVERSAL CITYWALK STAGE 100 Universal City Plaza, CA 91602

If you’re like us, and don’t know much about the guys, this video should help clue you in:

So what do you think? Thumbs up… or down? We can’t quite put our finger on it, but there is something about those guys that’s sooooooooooo — familiar. Do you know what we mean?