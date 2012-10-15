Get Your Life Together: The Philadelphia Eagles May Cut Michael Vick If They Don’t Make The Playoffs This Season!
Philadelphia Eagle May Cut Michael Vick If They Don’t Make Playoffs
Via SBNation:
With the Philadelphia Eagles currently sitting tied atop the NFC East with a 3-2 record, it’s hard to imagine the quarterback situation would be in the headlines.
However, Michael Vick’s job security is very much in question after an up-and-down season to this point. Vick has looked terrific at times, but also continues to be turnover prone with six interceptions and a host of fumbles.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Vick could be playing his last season is green and white for the Eagles if the team fails to make the postseason for the second consecutive year.
Vick’s play has been a lightning rod in recent weeks, and with backup rookie quarterback Nick Foles showing some promise, the future appears unclear.
At 32 years old, the Virginia Tech product would be guaranteed at least $3 million of his $16 million salary if Philadelphia doesn’t cut him by Feb. 6, 2013, per Schefter.
If released by that date, the Eagles would walk away without any further obligation to Vick.
It would be a damn shame if Mike gets cut. Especially after he got his life right, became the Philadelphia sweetheart in the 2010 season, and got that $100 million contract.
