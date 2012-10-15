Get Your Life Together: The Philadelphia Eagles May Cut Michael Vick If They Don’t Make The Playoffs This Season!

C’mon bol…

Via SBNation:

With the Philadelphia Eagles currently sitting tied atop the NFC East with a 3-2 record, it’s hard to imagine the quarterback situation would be in the headlines.

However, Michael Vick’s job security is very much in question after an up-and-down season to this point. Vick has looked terrific at times, but also continues to be turnover prone with six interceptions and a host of fumbles.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Vick could be playing his last season is green and white for the Eagles if the team fails to make the postseason for the second consecutive year.