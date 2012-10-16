Which One Would You Hit??? Maliah Michel Vs. “Miracle”

Good morning, have some hotcakes.

A Gallery Of Pictures Of Strippers Maliah Michel And “Miracle”

Houston strip club DREAMS is known as the house that Drake’s pole dancin’ ex-boo-thang helped build, but apparently there is a new big booty banger named “Miracle” that said to be getting heavy rotation in the laps of tricks club patrons.

Take a look at both ladies and tell us which one you’d rather make it rain on.