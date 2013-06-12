Isn’t She Lovely? Makeup Free Mommy-To-Be Kimmy Cakes Films In Sweats And Flip Flops
- By Bossip Staff
Guess she finally reached the “fresh outta fawks” phase of her pregnancy… Kim Kardashian was photographed at the Vitamin Barn in Malibu with her brother Brandon Jenner and his wife Leah filming scenes for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” Kim with no makeup isn’t necessarily a bad thing — just not from this angle!
Kim also let her swole feet take a breather… in flip flops.
