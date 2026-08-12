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In this video, we meet several Black entrepreneurs who are showcasing their businesses at CURLFEST. Danica Daniel and Sasha from D Hair Bootie discuss the importance of offering luxury hair extensions that match various hair textures, emphasizing the confidence and well-being that come with well-maintained hair. Fearless, the creative mind behind Eenei Eyewear, shares her inspiration drawn from natural elements like beetle wings and pearls, reflecting her cultural heritage. She advises aspiring entrepreneurs to keep pushing towards their dreams, emphasizing belief in their vision and finding beauty in everything. Evelyn from Doors to Africa talks about her journey from buying goods from Europe to starting her business that sources directly from African countries, promoting independence and helping people. Finally, Tiara, the creator of glow-up aesthetic, highlights her motivation to design functional and stylish pieces for busy women, encouraging resilience and perseverance in the face of challenges.

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