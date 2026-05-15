Welcome back to The Black Watch, where we break down the biggest conversations in Black entertainment, film, and streaming culture.

In Episode 5, the crew dives into Netflix’s new action thriller Man on Fire, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a former Special Forces soldier seeking revenge while protecting a young girl in Rio.

The panel debates whether audiences can separate Yahya’s performance from Denzel Washington’s iconic 2004 version of Man on Fire, and whether comparisons to the original are unfairly overshadowing the new series.

The conversation also explores Yahya Abdul-Mateen’s growing Hollywood résumé, including standout performances in Watchmen, Aquaman, Candyman, Black Mirror, and more. The crew discusses why he may be one of the most versatile actors working today — and whether he’s next in line to carry the torch for a new generation of Black leading men.

Plus, the episode closes with a fun game featuring iconic quotes from classic Black films and TV shows.

If you’re into action thrillers, Netflix reviews, Black cinema, and real conversations about entertainment culture, The Black Watch is your go-to destination.

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