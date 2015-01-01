Coupled Up….Again: Chris Brown Brings In The New Year At Supper Club With Karrueche & Shares His Resolution [Video/Photos]

Chris Brown And Karrueche Spend New Year’s Eve Together At The Supper Club

R&B crooner Chris Brown and his long-time lady love Karrueche might just be the king & queen of the “break up to make up” dance.

Speculation that Kae and Chris had patched things up following their messy break up early last month began when the two were seen walking their dog together around Christmas, and Breezy made it officially clear that all is well between them with this Instagram video clip of them ringing in the new year together at Supper Club in L.A.:

Between this club-smooching and the massive yellow diamond rings that Breezy bought Karrueche for Christmas, we think it’s safe to say that they’re an item again. Round 8759607.

Hit the flip for more pics of them coupled up in L.A. just before New Year’s.