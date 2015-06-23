Celebrity Cribs: Guess Which Black NFL Hall Of Fame Quarterback Is Selling This $1.6 Million Home? [Photos]
Hall-Of-Fame Black Quarterback Selling $1.6 Million Washington Home
Must have been nice…
Via Realtor
______ ____—the Hall of Fame quarterback who starred in both the Canadian Football League and the National Football League—is no stranger to moving on. In his career, ____ played for the Edmonton Eskimos, the Houston Oilers, the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Kansas City Chiefs before settling into the role of a color commentator for the Seahawks radio network.
Now ____ is moving on again, at least from his home in Duvall, WA. The nine-time Pro Bowler recently listed the four-bedroom home for just shy of $1.6 million.
The mansion is set back from the street and surrounded by woods and rock walls with a large driveway designed to accommodate a number of automobiles. (When you’re a football legend, the driveway to your sanctuary should reinforce the maxim that every man’s home is truly his castle.)
Inside, the home features a contemporary design and plenty of living space, including several rooms solely dedicated to kicking back.
The living room is a towering two-story space with double-stacked cherry wood–framed windows, which provide bountiful light and views. The living room flows into a chef’s kitchen with cherry wood cabinetry next to gleaming granite countertops and a massive stainless-steel range and hood.
Any idea who he is? Hit the flip to see more photos of the crib and find out if you’re right!
Images via Realtor/AP
