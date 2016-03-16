Strange Bedfellows: These Australian Twins Share Style, Plastic Surgery, Bed And Boyfriend

We get it, twins tend to be closer than most other siblings, but everything has a limit and these chicks have clearly gone above and beyond according to Cosmopolitan…

Identical twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque, 30, appeared on a special episode of Australian talk show The Insight to discuss how identical they really are. They are so identical they actually share a boyfriend. It works, just hear them out!

“We’ve had separate boyfriends before, but they didn’t understand our closeness. Ben understands we want to be together all the time,” because he is a twin (albeit a fraternal one) as well. One of the twins — neither the show nor any site covering their appearance identified them by name because it’s too hard to tell who is who — said it’s Ben’s fellow twin-iness that makes him a good boyfriend to both of them: “He understands the twin thing and the very close bond we have with each other.” The three of them share a room at the twins’ mother’s house.

The twins told Perth Now that they are not yet thinking about pregnancy, but when one of them does become pregnant, “We would have to be exactly the same — even if we went through IVF at the same time,” because their bodies need to be exactly the same always.

Perth Now also reports that the women have spent nearly $250,000 on cosmetic surgeries over the past 10 years to ensure they look exactly alike.