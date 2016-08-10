GoFundDeez: This Scammy Wife Begged The Internet For $40K & You Won’t Believe Why

- By Bossip Staff
The Internet Vs. Scammy Cassandra

Black Twitter is embroiled in a deliciously scammy GoFundMe saga that involves a desperate wife named Cassandra who begged internet strangers for $40K so her deadbeatish husband can A) pay off massive child support debt B) buy a passport and C) travel to Dubai “for work.”

If this sounds completely unbelievable, it is, and sparked HILARIOUS reactions across social media.

Hit the flip for the best (and funniest) reactions to the scammiest GoFundMe post ever.

Yes, this absolutely sounds like a scam.

LIABETES.

