Where Is Zhuri? BronBron And Savannah Have A Wholesome Family Outing With Bronny And Bryce

- By Bossip Staff
NBA star, LeBron James family Sweet Rose Creamery in Brentwood.

Lebron James Takes His Family To Sweet Rose Creamery

We love this family! King James was photographed on a family outing to Sweet Rose Creamery in Brentwood this week. The only one missing was little Zhuri Nova, Lebron and Savannah’s daughter, who turns 2 in a few weeks.

Hit the flip for more great pics of the James family.

