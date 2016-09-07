Where Is Zhuri? BronBron And Savannah Have A Wholesome Family Outing With Bronny And Bryce
Lebron James Takes His Family To Sweet Rose Creamery
We love this family! King James was photographed on a family outing to Sweet Rose Creamery in Brentwood this week. The only one missing was little Zhuri Nova, Lebron and Savannah’s daughter, who turns 2 in a few weeks.
There’s the whole gang!
Love this throwback
Man my boys are getting to big on their pops! Man please time slow down some. Flies by before u even know it. First day back to school for Bryce (4th grade) and Bronny(6th grade). What!! Did I just say 6th grade?!?! My first born already in middle school. Smh! Enjoy the growth people with your kids cause if u don't it'll pass u right by. To my young Kings(Bryce and Bronny) continue to enjoy the process/journey and know I'll always have your back! Love! #JamesGang #BackToSchool #StriveForGreatness #RWTW
Bron’s kids are growing up so face
