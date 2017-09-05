Keke Wyatt Puts Ain’t Isht Hubby On Blast After Telling Other Women They’re Getting DIVORCED!

Put On Blast! Keke Wyatt Says Husband Michael Asked For Divorce After Warning Other Women She Would Call

Keke Wyatt has been going through a lot recently. The singer is 8 months pregnant and another one of her childen is sick with cancer. Now she says that her husband Michael Ford has been going behind her back, planning out a divorce! He called her jealous and emotional “from the beginning” and even went out of his way to tell other women if Keke calls…don’t answer. Wow, that sounds like he’s been doing some real DIRTY dogging.

What the hell! They have 10 children now, what in the world happened? People are still trying to figure out what’s going on bad enough to make Michael get this messy. Previously, the couple went through Marriage Bootcamp and seemed to come out stronger…

Welp, Keke deleted the video but it’s too late, folks are already all over Keke IG page sending her hugs. Here she is with Michael just a few weeks ago.

Do YOU think this is a false divorce alarm, or are they really heading for splitsville?