She’s Baaaack! K. Michelle Joins The Cast Of #LHHH & She’s Already Beefing With These TWO People

Guess who’s back…

K. Michelle Joins The “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Cast

K. Michelle’s back on “Love & Hip Hop” and she’s already got problems with her cast mates. The Puff & Petals singer who left “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” after Season 2, got her “My Life” spinoff, returned for season 5 but then said “no amount of money” could make her come back has had a change of heart.

K’s not back on #LHHATL, instead, she’s on “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood”, home of stars like Masika Kalysha, Hazel E and Miss Nikki Baby.

K pretty much confirmed the news herself when she started a Twitter beef with #LHHH stars A-1 and Lyrica Anderson.

According to K, A-1 who wears nail polish is in desperate need of a good manicurist.

Both A-1 and his wife Lyrica Anderson have clapped back.

Messy, messy, messy, ALREADY.

Are you going to tune in to see K. Michelle on “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood”?

More on the flip.

TheShadeRoom reported K’s not only on the show she’s now part owner of the entire “Love & Hip Hop” franchise.

Mona Scott Young herself, however, shut that down and said it’s untrue.

“Oh wait. Y’all thought this was real, my bad,” said Mona.

K’s still going after A-1.

Lyrica’s still clapping back at K and is alleging that she didn’t undergo the booty reduction surgery and instead had a nose job—as several people suspected.

