She’s Baaaack! K. Michelle Joins The Cast Of #LHHH & She’s Already Beefing With These TWO People

Guess who’s back…

K. Michelle Joins The “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Cast

K. Michelle’s back on “Love & Hip Hop” and she’s already got problems with her cast mates. The Puff & Petals singer who left “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” after Season 2, got her “My Life” spinoff, returned for season 5 but then said “no amount of money” could make her come back has had a change of heart.

K’s not back on #LHHATL, instead, she’s on “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood”, home of stars like Masika Kalysha, Hazel E and Miss Nikki Baby.

K pretty much confirmed the news herself when she started a Twitter beef with #LHHH stars A-1 and Lyrica Anderson.

According to K, A-1 who wears nail polish is in desperate need of a good manicurist.

Please call petty wap. I know he broke a nail. He is mad at me genuinely because I offered a great manicurist who is reasonably available to him. Lil A1 sauce mad cause he don’t got the drip! — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 2, 2018

I promise @laquenailbar is the best. Why so mad sis https://t.co/MyAcsdSSoj — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 2, 2018

Both A-1 and his wife Lyrica Anderson have clapped back.

Twitter Fingers 😂 you mad Brother?? Humble yourself! Your album didn’t sale over 20 thousand copies !! Tuh when I look at dat dragging booty of yours I can’t help but sing my bro @FamousDex new single.. Pick it up Pick it up Pick it up ooh https://t.co/MLSyLMadcS — A1 BENTLEY (@A1bentley_) February 2, 2018

You mad lil bro .. pick that saggy booty back up hoe! 🗣 — Lyrica Anderson (@lyricaanderson) February 2, 2018

Messy, messy, messy, ALREADY.

Are you going to tune in to see K. Michelle on “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood”?

Awful! They always come for me. When they salaries are only 2k a pop https://t.co/e5EaF13v4u — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 2, 2018

