Sugar-Free SCHNACK: Slimmy Sherri Shepherd’s Sensationally Snatched Baaawdy Is Melting Instagram
Getting it in!!! Over 260 days #sugarfree … can’t begin to describe how #amazing I feel. Energy, clarity of thought and mind. Focused … patient w my son. Hearing from God a lot more clearly. Present. I’ve done this slowly and steadily and since March I’ve come down over 25lbs. This is not a fad- it’s my life that is at stake. – It feels so good to feel #good #sherrishepherd #teamhealthy #ketodiva💋 #jesus #grateful (T-shirt – @ceochicks / camouflage jeans @centerstage_boutique / thigh hi boots @guess @macys) – (for great #keto mentors follow @blackketogirl & @keto365transformation – these two women are a wealth of information and have helped me tremendously do #ketogenic the #safe & #healthy way) #keepyoureyesontheprize and the #prize is my #life
Sherri Shepherd’s Slimmy Trimmy Bawdy Is Sizzling IG
Whew chil-lay, Sherri Shepherd is slayyying after cutting sugar from her diet for 260 days in a bold health move that transformed her into a slimmy trimmy SCHNACK with her foot planted firmly on Instagram’s neck.
When you forgot to pack your leggings but still gotta hit the streets of #NYC … I am going to walk like a #diva and hope to #jesus my jacket doesn’t blow up 🙏🏾 #rockettes #americanson #sherrishepherd #single #newyork (camouflage jacket @centerstage_boutique / thigh hi #boots @guess / bag @louisvuitton courtesy of @flyjocktomjoyner … #thickthighs – me😂) over #260 days #sugar free #ketodiva💋 #grateful
Feature photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
