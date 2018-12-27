It’s Over: The Saddest, Wildest, Most Dramatic Breakups Of 2018

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

2018’s Biggest Breakups

Breakups. Divorces. Splits. They suck. They’re always the result of heartbreak and it’s always a terrible time for the people involved. But they make for great content, right? 2018 gave us plenty of wild breakups and divorces that had us buzzing for weeks.

So which ones were the messiest? The nastiest? The most dramatic?

Hit the flip and see for yourself.

Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Cardi B. and Offset – You knew this was going to make it. After being untrustworthy and unfaithful, Offset got kicked to the curb by the lovely Cardi. Poor fella.

Diddy and Cassie – After many years, their forever baeship finally ended seemingly for good

Yung Miami and Southside – They finally broke up and it’s alllll sunshine for her going forward

Kiyomi Leslie

Source: Bossip / Bossp

Kiyomi and Bow Wow – She kicked him to the curb and no one is surprised

Phor and Nikki – He got caught sending gooch pics and Nikki glo’d up and left

View this post on Instagram

cloud available at @ultabeauty 🌩

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson – They broke up for good after he was acting weird as hell about her body in public and she decided to call it quits

    Continue Slideshow

    Amber Rose and 21 Savage – It was over for them when he decided to move on. She was rumored to have messed around but they both nipped that in the bud

    Larsa Pippen – She finally divorced Scottie and was free to get with Future all she wanted

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.