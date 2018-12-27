It’s Over: The Saddest, Wildest, Most Dramatic Breakups Of 2018
2018’s Biggest Breakups
Breakups. Divorces. Splits. They suck. They’re always the result of heartbreak and it’s always a terrible time for the people involved. But they make for great content, right? 2018 gave us plenty of wild breakups and divorces that had us buzzing for weeks.
So which ones were the messiest? The nastiest? The most dramatic?
Hit the flip and see for yourself.
Cardi B. and Offset – You knew this was going to make it. After being untrustworthy and unfaithful, Offset got kicked to the curb by the lovely Cardi. Poor fella.
Diddy and Cassie – After many years, their forever baeship finally ended seemingly for good
Yung Miami and Southside – They finally broke up and it’s alllll sunshine for her going forward
Kiyomi and Bow Wow – She kicked him to the curb and no one is surprised
Phor and Nikki – He got caught sending gooch pics and Nikki glo’d up and left
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson – They broke up for good after he was acting weird as hell about her body in public and she decided to call it quits
Amber Rose and 21 Savage – It was over for them when he decided to move on. She was rumored to have messed around but they both nipped that in the bud
Larsa Pippen – She finally divorced Scottie and was free to get with Future all she wanted
Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin – They divorced after many, many years together, shocking the world.
Amina and Peter Gunz – They divorced after all those years of him dirty dogging her, finally.
