It’s Over: The Saddest, Wildest, Most Dramatic Breakups Of 2018

2018’s Biggest Breakups

Breakups. Divorces. Splits. They suck. They’re always the result of heartbreak and it’s always a terrible time for the people involved. But they make for great content, right? 2018 gave us plenty of wild breakups and divorces that had us buzzing for weeks.

So which ones were the messiest? The nastiest? The most dramatic?

Hit the flip and see for yourself.