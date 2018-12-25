Congratulations—Call Mona: Safaree & Erica Mena Are Engaged!

A new “Love & Hip Hop” couple’s made things official.

Safaree surprised his girlfriend Erica Mena on Christmas Eve with an elaborate proposal. Sources tell TMZ hat Safaree proposed with 20,000 rose petals and 200 candles while 112 sang “Cupid” and “Crazy Over You” with a live band in Erica’s living room.

Safaree’s sister also posted a video of the romantic moment and added that Safaree had been planning the proposal for two months.

TMZ adds that the ring that was personally designed by Safaree and Trax NYC and costs $175,00. It also features 14 carats in platinum.

14 Carats 😜❤️

Safaree and Erica first went public in November. Back in 2017 while they were on VH1’s “Scared Famous” Safaree was clearly smitten with Erica and said he wanted her to have his babies.


Do we smell another “Love & Hip Hop” wedding special???

Congrats Safaree and Erica!

