Congratulations—Call Mona: Safaree & Erica Mena Are Engaged!
Safaree Proposes To Erica Mena
A new “Love & Hip Hop” couple’s made things official.
Safaree surprised his girlfriend Erica Mena on Christmas Eve with an elaborate proposal. Sources tell TMZ hat Safaree proposed with 20,000 rose petals and 200 candles while 112 sang “Cupid” and “Crazy Over You” with a live band in Erica’s living room.
Safaree’s sister also posted a video of the romantic moment and added that Safaree had been planning the proposal for two months.
TMZ adds that the ring that was personally designed by Safaree and Trax NYC and costs $175,00. It also features 14 carats in platinum.
Safaree and Erica first went public in November. Back in 2017 while they were on VH1’s “Scared Famous” Safaree was clearly smitten with Erica and said he wanted her to have his babies.
Do we smell another “Love & Hip Hop” wedding special???
Congrats Safaree and Erica!
View this post on Instagram
Been planning this since your Birthday. From Center stone shopping to Ring design to Sneaking rings on your fingers in your sleep to get your ring size, ordering 10,000 rose petals 200 candles, a Fireworks show in your backyard, 112 @daronfrom112 sing Crazy over you and @exit21_music singing can you stand the rain and a bunch another stuff I won’t mention. sorry I lied about us going on a fancy date 😇😇 It’s crazy i thought i was happy being single but it’s no better feeling than having that teammate/ best friend/ partner. There was definitely a void that you filled. Thank you jasmin ❤️ I plan on being the Best Husband ever put on this earth! Salute my brother @therealkdmcnair for always holding me down!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 and thank you @traxnyc for the 💎💍
View this post on Instagram
I’m absolutely the luckiest woman in the world ❤️💍👑 A Man who has never been afraid to love me. A MAN who has been here and knows everything I been through. Everything before this- It no longer matters. ❤️💍Wedding date set. To our family and friends- Check your mailbox very soon ❤️💍 Custom made and designed by @iamsafaree & @traxnyc 💎 14CTS in Asscher cut Russian cut and a cushion cut center stone diamond – Every single detail was @iamsafaree idea ❤️💎👑 You truly are a KING 🤴🏿👑
View this post on Instagram
🎇 Some people like to say I’m Extra, I like to say I’m Just me and I’m different. I thought of everything I could possibly due to make this a unforgettable moment and it was all executed perfectly! Merry Christmas 🎄 Thank you @traxnyc @daronfrom112 @exit21_music @jusmoney86 @themadviolinist @therealkdmcnair 📽 @directedbybank @samkingdom
View this post on Instagram
I’ve never been apart of anything so romantic in my liiiiiife …. To keep this secret was the biggest challenge EVEEEEER 😩🤦🏾♀️….. 🗣2 MONTHS OF PLANNING ‼️‼️‼️ NO TV CAMERAS JUST FAMILY AND A WHOLE BUNCH OF LOVE 💪🏾 To be apart of my sister happiness meant the world ❤️💪🏾💯 CONGRATS YOU JERK OFFS I LOVE YALL WITH TEARS STILL IN MY EYES AS IM COOKING CHRISTMAS DINNER 😘😘😘 #SafareeWasAlwaysTheOne #TheyHadToFindThemselvesInOrderToFindEachother 💯💯💯💯
View this post on Instagram
Last night was mad real… #christmassongs #christmasmusic #rnb #rnbmusic #daronjones #112 #ericamena #safaree #engagement #engagementring #engagementphotos #badboyrecords #defjam #defjamrecords #rnbsinger #rnbsoul #rnbfridayslive #Spotify #spotifyplaylist #applemusic #itunes #googleplay #tidal #amazon #teamdaronjones #musicislife #christmasintheair #christmasintheairchallenge
