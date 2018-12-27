Straaaaaaaait Smitten: Safaree & Erica Mena Set A Wedding Date—But Is A Likkle #LHH Baby On The Way?

Knocked up or nah?

Fans Think Erica Mena’s Pregnant With Safaree’s Baby

Happily coupled up Erica Mena and Safaree apparently already have a date set for their nuptials. As previously reported Safaree surprised Erica with a Christmas Eve proposal complete with 20,000 rose petals, 200 candles and a $175,00 platinum ring.

Now according to Safaree, they’ve already set a wedding date and they couldn’t be more excited.

All the while Safaree’s been talking about their engagement and wedding, fans have been noticing that Erica’s been looking fuller in the midsection.

 

They’re now certain that she’s pregnant with Safaree’s first child hence why they’re tying the knot so quickly.

Hmmmmm, Erica’s known for her bangin’ baaaaaawdy so it’s interesting to see her tummy look a little rounder—but is she really having a baby?

See Erica’s explanation on the flip.

Erica denied pregnancy rumors on her InstaStory and said she’s just gained some happy weight from being with her patois papi.

“I’m not pregnant, I’m sorry. I’m happy though, and I’ve been eating a lot,” said Erica. “Trust me though, when I do get pregnant—y’all think I slay now?! S***!”

That definitely happens sometimes. Do you believe her?

More Erica Mena and Safaree on the flip.

Notice the beer in Erica’s hand?

8.17 …… FLEEEEEWED TF OUT PERIODTTT

