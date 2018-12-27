Straaaaaaaait Smitten: Safaree & Erica Mena Set A Wedding Date—But Is A Likkle #LHH Baby On The Way?
Happily coupled up Erica Mena and Safaree apparently already have a date set for their nuptials. As previously reported Safaree surprised Erica with a Christmas Eve proposal complete with 20,000 rose petals, 200 candles and a $175,00 platinum ring.
I’m absolutely the luckiest woman in the world ❤️💍👑 A Man who has never been afraid to love me. A MAN who has been here and knows everything I been through. Everything before this- It no longer matters. ❤️💍Wedding date set. To our family and friends- Check your mailbox very soon ❤️💍 Custom made and designed by @iamsafaree & @traxnyc 💎 14CTS in Asscher cut Russian cut and a cushion cut center stone diamond – Every single detail was @iamsafaree idea ❤️💎👑 You truly are a KING 🤴🏿👑
Now according to Safaree, they’ve already set a wedding date and they couldn’t be more excited.
All the while Safaree’s been talking about their engagement and wedding, fans have been noticing that Erica’s been looking fuller in the midsection.
Thank you @iamsafaree and @iamerica_mena for allowing @daronfrom112 to share in your special moment last night! It was beautiful! Much love and congrats on your engagement! #Safaree #EricaMena #DaronJones #TeamDaronJones #Love #Marriage #Engaged #HappyHolidays #MerryChristmas
They’re now certain that she’s pregnant with Safaree’s first child hence why they’re tying the knot so quickly.
Hmmmmm, Erica’s known for her bangin’ baaaaaawdy so it’s interesting to see her tummy look a little rounder—but is she really having a baby?
See Erica’s explanation on the flip.
Erica denied pregnancy rumors on her InstaStory and said she’s just gained some happy weight from being with her patois papi.
“I’m not pregnant, I’m sorry. I’m happy though, and I’ve been eating a lot,” said Erica. “Trust me though, when I do get pregnant—y’all think I slay now?! S***!”
That definitely happens sometimes. Do you believe her?
More Erica Mena and Safaree on the flip.
Notice the beer in Erica’s hand?
