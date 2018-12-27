Straaaaaaaait Smitten: Safaree & Erica Mena Set A Wedding Date—But Is A Likkle #LHH Baby On The Way?

Knocked up or nah?

Fans Think Erica Mena’s Pregnant With Safaree’s Baby

Happily coupled up Erica Mena and Safaree apparently already have a date set for their nuptials. As previously reported Safaree surprised Erica with a Christmas Eve proposal complete with 20,000 rose petals, 200 candles and a $175,00 platinum ring.

Now according to Safaree, they’ve already set a wedding date and they couldn’t be more excited.

Date set ❤️💎💍 Gonna be a movie! pic.twitter.com/W5oTuLfx02 — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) December 26, 2018

All the while Safaree’s been talking about their engagement and wedding, fans have been noticing that Erica’s been looking fuller in the midsection.

They’re now certain that she’s pregnant with Safaree’s first child hence why they’re tying the knot so quickly.

Erica Mena pregnant 😳😳 no wonder why safaree proposed to her wooooooow — JMONAE1 (@JMONAE1) December 25, 2018

So Erica and safaree engaged and she pregnant………. that’s wild — kim (@ayelexiz) December 25, 2018

Hmmmmm, Erica’s known for her bangin’ baaaaaawdy so it’s interesting to see her tummy look a little rounder—but is she really having a baby?

