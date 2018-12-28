True Trolling: Khloe Kardashian Obliterated For Seeking A ‘Biracial’ Baby Doll For Her Daughter

Let’s discuss—is this fair or foul???

Khloe Kardashian Gets Dragged For Biracial Babydoll Tweet

Khloe Kardashian is currently catching hell on social media over a tweet about a doll for her child. True Thompson’s mother is known for showing off her beautiful baby girl on social media…

and she recently asked fans for help finding her daughter a new toy. Khloe was perusing the web Thursday and complained that the dolls she’d found online were far too frightening for True.

Baby dolls are terrifying these days! Why are they making these dolls so scary looking? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2018

She then said she wanted a biracial baby doll for the child she shares with Tristan Thompson. She tweeted:

“Anyone know what brand makes a sweet looking biracial baby doll? Nothing too life like. Those silicone babies really freak me out! Some look so real and some look “

Anyone know what brand makes a sweet looking biracial baby doll? Nothing too life like. Those silicone babies really freak me out! Some look so real and some look 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2018

That tweet caused a firestorm of fury on social media from moms and fans who wondered why Khloe wouldn’t just buy her child, a BLACK doll. Some took offense and accused Khloe of being afraid to embrace her daughter’s blackness while others thought the Kardashian was being wholly dense.

What do ✌🏾biracial✌🏾 dolls look like? We have black dolls already. Is the description you’re looking for, ‘light skinned’? Because you could just say that. — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) December 28, 2018

Your daughter is black, honey. Black people come in all different shades. I'm sure you an find a doll for True without looking specifically for a "biracial" one. https://t.co/iAbbk3ddU3 — Monique Judge (@thejournalista) December 28, 2018

Ooop! Do people have a point here or is everyone just overreacting???

See people drag Khloe over her biracial baby doll tweet on the flip.