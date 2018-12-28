True Trolling: Khloe Kardashian Obliterated For Seeking A ‘Biracial’ Baby Doll For Her Daughter

Let’s discuss—is this fair or foul???

Khloe Kardashian Gets Dragged For Biracial Babydoll Tweet

Khloe Kardashian is currently catching hell on social media over a tweet about a doll for her child. True Thompson’s mother is known for showing off her beautiful baby girl on social media…

✶ My Baby ✶

and she recently asked fans for help finding her daughter a new toy. Khloe was perusing the web Thursday and complained that the dolls she’d found online were far too frightening for True.

She then said she wanted a biracial baby doll for the child she shares with Tristan Thompson. She tweeted:

“Anyone know what brand makes a sweet looking biracial baby doll? Nothing too life like. Those silicone babies really freak me out! Some look so real and some look 🤦🏼‍♀️

That tweet caused a firestorm of fury on social media from moms and fans who wondered why Khloe wouldn’t just buy her child, a BLACK doll. Some took offense and accused Khloe of being afraid to embrace her daughter’s blackness while others thought the Kardashian was being wholly dense.

Ooop! Do people have a point here or is everyone just overreacting???

Khloe Kardashian

Source: FayesVision / WENN

See people drag Khloe over her biracial baby doll tweet on the flip.

Even actress Tika Sumpter has added her thoughts. She not so casually shared a picture of her daughter’s baby doll on Twitter. Tika who’s engaged to white actor Nick James welcomed a daughter with him, Ella Loren, in 2016.

Here’s Serena’s biracial daughter Olympia’s doll.

she’s back.

