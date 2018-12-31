Sensational: The Most Important Quotes Nayvadius Wilburn AKA Future Blessed Social Media With In 2018
Future Gave Us Classic Quotables In 2018
It’s New Year’s Eve, and it’s our last chance to reflect on all of the gems that were given to us by one of our favorite
messy celebrities this year. Future had an incredible year in headlines and some even better one-liners. Navaydius blessed the internet with quotes and keeps giving us content to chuckle through out work days.
Hit the flip to read some of the best meme-able quotes Future gave us in 2018.
“I’m good luv, enjoy.”
Who could forget the messy Future flight-out bae that produced this classic quote???
“U gone cry in this Phantom or dat Nissan? She looked up and was PHANTOM.”
Such a savage!
“One monkey don’t stop no show.”
This was Future’s attempt to seem unbothered about losing Brittni Mealy. SMH, however, funny.
“Sacrifice true love to live a lifestyle I never could imagine…u only live once.”
We guess his love triangle was just a byproduct of his success?
“Thank God I’m richer than Wendy Williams.”
Hilarity.
“Can’t argue with a woman who feet bigger than mines! Noooo Sir.”
More Wendy Williams slander.
Continue Slideshow
“You ducked too late, I see you, I like that, it’s cute, keep it up.”
Future, casually letting Lori Harvey know he saw her chilling with Trey Songz.
“I’m sure somebody likes you. Just not me.”
More shots fired!!!
“Find real love. Damn near impossible.”
Poor thang! Maybe next year?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.