Me & U: Did Cassie And Vanilla King Trainer Engage In Bad Boy Betrayal Against Salty Sean Combs?

Cassie Alleged Began Dating Alex Fine Before Diddy Breakup

We knew there had to be more to the Diddy/Cassie break up and it was just a matter of time before the sordid details began to leak from the tea kettle.

According to TMZ, sources close to Diddy allege that Cassie and trainer Alex Fine began coupled up canoodling BEFORE the breakup. Here’s how it supposedly happened:

Diddy’s trainer Jamal Liggin hired Alex Fine to his company because he had gotten too busy to train all of his clients. Diddy is said to have personally chosen Alex to be Cassie’s trainer for the last year.

Despite the fact that Cassie has reportedly said that Diddy’s timeline is off, folks close to the situation say there is definite overlap. It’s said that Diddy’s gears are ground because he essentially paid another man to steal his lady.

Cassie has never publicly addressed when she began dating Alex, but she sure is public about how she feels about him…

If true, dirty game.