What In The SoundCloud Rap? Gucci Mane Gets Mistaken For This Popular Song In Coachella Typo

Gen Z Is Taking Over Minds

This week, Coachella released its line-up for their 2019 festivals and it’s full of big names.

Gucci Mane is set to perform one of the days, but it seems the Atlanta icon has been overshadowed by some toxic generation Z forces.

Instead of printing Gucci’s name as “Gucci Mane” in the festival material, Coachella done went and put “Gucci Gang” instead. Check out the typo three rows down from Ariana Grande‘s name below.

You can even peep the typo on the festival’s artist page. As of Thursday morning, Coachella has yet to fix their mistake.

There’s only two explanations for this…

Either some generation Z’er is playing some sick trick, or “Gucci Gang” by Lil Pump is so infectious, it’s taken over the subconscious of rap listeners everywhere.

The Freudian slip is real.

UPDATE: Coachella has updated their festival site revealing that Gucci Mane will be performing with Lil Pump and Smokepurpp as “Gucci Gang.”

Good save Coachella.