LHHNY: Twitter Is Dragging The Hell Out Of Joe Budden For Being Absolute Trash To Cyn Santana

Joe Budden Is A Trash Baby Daddy

It’s been a rough season of Love & Hip-Hop: New York for Cyn Santana and it’s mostly due to the fact she’s with a man who refuses to do right by her. First of all, there was the issue of him just refusing to break her off with some d*** when she so desperately needed it. Now she’s in the middle of postpartum depression and he refuses to show her any sort of compassion.

LHH fans are reacting by pointing out the possibility that Joe Budden is trash and they are letting him have it.

Seeing Joe treat Cyn likes this brings me back to this Erica Mena flashback#LHHNY pic.twitter.com/CbTqG0SkW5 — Beautiful Soul 🇧🇷 (@khrissyjesus) January 8, 2019

It’s almost like he’s exactly who everyone thought he was. Interesting. Take a look…