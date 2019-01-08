Swipe Them Visas: Yung Miami’s Boyfriend Southside Cops Her A 2019 G-Wagon

Southside Buys Yung Miami A Paid Off Car

Congratulations to City Girls rapper Caresha aka Yung Miami. She has a man that is just her type: one that gives expensive gifts.

Yung Miami just showed off her brand new, fully paid off, 2019 cherry red G-Wagon ride. The beautiful whip was gifted to her by on-and-off-again boo thang Southside. The producer and the rapper hooked up about a month ago, broke up for two days and now they’re back on and strong. Southside showed off a flick of the new truck in her IG stories, hours before giving it to his girl.

Caresha wrote in her caption, “2019 IN 2019. I always wanted a G Wagon now I OWN a G Wagon. No payments thanks baby.

Look at Caresha and her new ride. Doesn’t she look cute?

Dope! Meanwhile, for Christmas Southside copped his mama and his toddler son their own paid off rides. Hit the flip to see.