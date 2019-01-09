For The Love Of Money: Keke Palmer Gives Steve Harvey Hell For Trying Hook Her Up With Billionaires [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Keke Palmer And Steve Harvey Talk Dating Billionaires
Steve Harvey wants to make Keke Palmer the wife of a billionaire according to her. During a recent appearance on Steve TV Show she had a back-and-forth with her “uncle” about his insistence that she ties her fallopian tubes to a man worth nine figures.
Ladies, thoughts?
