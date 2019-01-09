Sensational: Future Preps For His Upcoming Album By Dropping A Visual For “Jumpin on a Jet” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Future Drops An Out-Of-This-World Video For “Jumpin on a Jet”
The people want another Future album, so the rapper is continuing to build anticipation by dropping a music video for “Jumpin on a Jet,” produced by the one and only Southside.
This newest addition comes not even a than a week after he dropped “Crushed Up.” Future ended up revealing the title of his album only a few hours before releasing this brand new visual.
The WIZRD drops on January 18. Get a head start by checking out the latest video from the Hendrix camp:
