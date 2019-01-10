Coupled Up: Ashley Graham Says The Secret To Her Sweet Swirly Marriage Is Copious Coitus

Cutely coupled up…

Ashley Graham Speaks On Her Justin Ervin Marriage In ELLE

Ashley Graham is bringing her yummy yams to the cover of ELLE magazine and speaking candidly on her marriage. The popular plus-size model is the cover star for the publication’s February issue and inside she’s speaking on her sweet swirly coupledom with director/cinematographer Justin Ervin.

According to Ashely who met Justin in the elevator of her church, when they have issues they “fix them” by having smash sessions—LOTS of smash sessions.

“Just have sex,” said Ashley. “Have sex all the time. Even if you don’t feel like it, just have sex. I have found that if we haven’t had sex, we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we’re all over each other. For us it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s have sex.’ And then we’re just right back in a great mood.”

Ashley also once again noted that they waited till they were married to have sex. According to her it helped solidify their friendship—but it was admittedly hard. No pun intended.

“Something that it did for us was build up our friendship, and it also built up our trust and communication,” said Ashley in ELLE. “Of course we were sexually attracted to each other; we would make out heavily. All those things were there. I wasn’t worried about, ‘What’s sex gonna be like with him?’ It was more, ‘Do I trust him? Is he someone I want to be with for the rest of my life?’

Ashley’s one of several celebs to admit that abstinence was key for them in their relationship. Would you try it out?

The couple who’s faith-based also apparently fasts one day a week together to keep their connection to God strong.

“When you fast and you pray, it’s bringing more sensitivity to hear from God,” she explained. “That’s exactly what we wanted; we were like, ‘Okay, we want more sensitivity to be able to hear from God in the big decisions that we’re making.’ We do it together because there’s a verse in the Bible that says, ‘Where two or more are gathered, He is in the midst.’ So as we do it together, it just makes it even stronger.”

Clearly having strong Christian values and even stronger Christian coitus works for these two. They always look so happy together.

