Zerlina Maxwell Divinely Drags White Reporter 9 Different Ways For Being Ignorant Of Black Greek Knowledge

Zerlina Maxwell Questions Why White Reporters Are So Ignorant To Black Culture
Earlier this morning Kamala Harris walked out onto a stage to Tupac Shakur’s “California” at a book event in Washington, D.C. During the conversation, she made mention that she is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and was met with a resounding round of “skee-wee’s”.
Chelsea Janes, a national reporter for the Washington Post was on-hand to cover the event and was utter confused by the sound of pink and green, she tweeted (and subsequently deleted, but we'll get to why in a minute):
Members of her Howard sorority are in the room and screeched when she mentioned her time there. Did not expect to hear screeches here.
Chelsea was completely oblivious to the signal of the AKA’s and her ignorance sparked an annoyed backlash on Twitter. One such annoyed party is SiriusXM Senior Director of Progressive Programming and MSNBC regular Zerlina Maxwell. She rightfully and incredulously asked why white reporters are allowed to consistently lack knowledge of Black culture.
Valid. Point. Sista. Preach.
For her part, Chelsea deleted the tweet and offered a mea culpa for her uneducated take.
White journalists need to do more journalism…
