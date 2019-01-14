Khloé Kardashian Steps Out With Trystin’ Thompson… But Are They Planning A Second Swirly Seed?

Khloé Kardashian Dines Out At Craig’s With Tristan Thompson After Lakers Game

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were snapped by the paps on a night out at Craig’s Restaurant Sunday after Khloé attended Tristan’s game against the Lakers. The Cavs prevailed over the Lakers 101 – 95.

Khloé sat courtside with Tristan’s agent Rich Paul. The couple seem to be closer than ever these days and new reports credit their daughter, True for keeping them united. It also looks like True may be getting a sibling as a source revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that Khloé’s thinking about having a second baby with her NBA boo thang..

“Having True has changed Khloé’s life,” the insider explains before addressing how the drama between the mother of one and her boyfriend, 27, has affected their plans for a family. “Though you might think having a new baby amid all this drama with Tristan would make things even harder for her, it was actually the opposite,” the source continues. “True gave her something incredible to focus her love and energy on, and it helped her and Tristan stay bonded no matter what.” The source adds that Khloé “would love another baby and to give True a sibling. She always wanted to be a mom and it wouldn’t be surprising if she got pregnant again.”

Do you think a second baby would give Tristan a chance to truly redeem himself or is Khloé setting herself up for the “fool me twice, shame on me” treatment?

Hit the flip for more photos from the game and the couple’s date night.