Grammy Family: Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Camila Cabello & More To Perform At The 2019 Grammy Awards

Performers For This Year’s Grammy Awards Have Been Announced

The Recording Academy just announced the first group of artists who are going to take the stage for this year’s 61st annual Grammy Awards. The performers on the list are Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves.

One of the biggest nights in music is set to be hosted by Alicia Keys and will broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 10.

Of course, all of the performers set to take the stage are also nominated for some awards. Camila Cabello received two nominations this year for Best Pop Solo Performance “Havana” along with Best Pop Vocal Album.

Cardi B is nominated for Record of the Year for “I Like It”, Album Of The Year for her debut Invasion Of Privacy, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Maroon 5 for “Girls Like You”, Best Rap Performance for “Be Careful”, and Best Rap Album once again for Invasion Of Privacy.

Two-time nominee Janelle Monáe is up for both Album Of The Year for her project Dirty Computer and Best Music Video for “Pynk”.

More performers are sure to make an appearance during this year’s broadcast, but we’ll just have to wait and see once those are announced. This year’s Grammys is shaping up to be one for the books.