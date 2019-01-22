Oops: Nick Cannon Says Travis Scott Isn’t “For The Culture” Due To Super Bowl & His Kylie-Copulating Proclivities

He Breaks Down His Argument In Interview

Nick Cannon is coming for Tavis Scott‘s thinly braided head in a new episode of BET’s Raq Rants.

According to TMZ, Cannon said he had an issue with Scott performing at the upcoming Super Bowl LII, saying the “Sicko Mode” spitter wasn’t for the culture.

When asked what Scott has to prove in order to get Nick’s approval, Nick responded:

“It’s more about truly having integrity to who you are in your music, in your art-form, the people you chose to interact with, the people you chose to procreate with.”

Cannon was obviously referring to Scott’s alabaster queen Kylie Jenner, whom Scott has a child with. The Jenner-Kardashian klan is known for scooping themselves up some Black peen, while the Black men willingly run into their arms, arguably as a power move. Cannon called the phenomenon of dating White woman, who he’s dated himself, as “cultural equity.”

When it came to Big Boi‘s role in the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, Cannon had little critique for him, saying he’s “for the people.” You can peep his whole argument in the video here.

The Superbowl’s continued blackballing of Colin Keapernick has caused many Black people to be critical of any Black artist performing at the Super Bowl. Big Boi has gotten mixed reviews for his involvement while artists like Common have been disapproving of Travis Scott performing. It seems we can add Nick Cannon to the list of disapproving thespians.

The full “Raq Rants” interview is set to air on Tuesday night at 11 PM EST on BET.