GTFOHWTBS: Covington Catholic High School’s Nick Sandmann Denies He Racist

Covington Catholic High School Student Refutes Reports Of Racist Behavior

Nick Sandmann thinks we’re all stupid as hell. That’s the only way we can explain his obscenely disingenuous denouncement of the “outright lies” that he helped fuel a racist confrontation between his Covington Catholic High School classmates and Omaha tribal elder Nathan Phillips.

According to NBCNews, Sandmann contends that not only was he attempting to “diffuse the situation”, but that but he and his friends were targeted by “four African American protestors” yelling “derogatory” things at them.

“They also taunted an African American student from my school by telling him that we would ‘harvest his organs,'” Sandmann said. “I have no idea what that insult means, but it was startling to hear.”

Nothing “derogatory” about telling a Black person that white people wearing MAGA hats might harvest their organs. Anyone who’s seen Get Out knows this to be an empirical fact of life.

Peep game though, Sandmann then tries to paint himself and his teachers as peacemakers…

Sandmann said that, with the permission of a teacher who was serving as a chaperone, he began leading the group of students in school spirit chants “to counter the hateful things that were being shouted at our group.”

Apparently, the best way to “counter all the hateful things” was to stand 2 feet from Nathan Phillips face smirking like the douchebag his parents raised him to be.

“I never interacted with this protestor. I did not speak to him. I did not make any hand gestures or other aggressive moves. To be honest, I was startled and confused as to why he had approached me. We had already been yelled at by another group of protestors, and when the second group approached I was worried that a situation was getting out of control where adults were attempting to provoke teenagers.

This next part is proof positive that the devil is lie.

“I believed that by remaining motionless and calm, I was helping to diffuse the situation,” he said. “I realized everyone had cameras and that perhaps a group of adults was trying to provoke a group of teenagers into a larger conflict. I said a silent prayer that the situation would not get out of hand.”

Silent prayer, huh? Yeah. Ok.

Latest Covington Catholic video from the Lincoln Memorial incident on Friday has surfaced where one of the students yells, "It's not rape if you enjoy it!" Good luck spinning this one… pic.twitter.com/4yJXHrLP0Z — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 22, 2019

Nick Sandmann and all these kids can choke. But just in case you weren’t already angry enough.

Students in MAGA hats from viral video to meet with Trump at White House https://t.co/QcptflArRv — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) January 22, 2019

*boom* the cherry on top.