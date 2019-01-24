Rappity Rap Twitter Thinks J. Cole Broiled Pusha T’s Braidlettes On New Single “Middle Child”

Pusha and Kanye listening to J Cole Middle Child pic.twitter.com/ZaaZPg0tES — Ricky Rodriguez (@Nerdround) January 24, 2019

Twitter Goes Crazy Over J. Cole Allegedly Dissing Pusha T

2019 is off to a deliciously messy start that took another swerve left with J. Cole’s spicy bars on new single “Middle Child” where he allegedly fires shots at Pusha T (AND Kanye) over the smoldering track that sent Rappity Rap Twitter into a TIZZY.

drake to j cole after he disses pusha and kanye pic.twitter.com/OjCLZ4DJBS — Nick (@DefrankNicholas) January 24, 2019

Peep the Twitter chaos over Cole’s alleged Pusha T diss on the flip.