Summer Jam 2019: Cardi B, Meek Mill, Blueface, Migos, Meg Thee Stallion AND MORE To Hit The Stage

Hot 97 Announces Official Summer Jam 2019 Lineup

On Monday, April 1, Hot 97 announced the official lineup for this year’s Summer Jam concert and it looks like it’s going to be one of their biggest yet. Taking place at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, Cardi B, Meek Mill and more are all set to perform, in addition to some of your up-and-coming faves.

“Grammy Award-winning artist and Bronx native, Cardi B, will take the Stadium Stage alongside rapper, songwriter, and activist, Meek Mill, two-time platinum selling Hip Hop group, Migos, and Tory Lanez,” a press release states. “Additional performers include A Boogie, who’s platinum-selling album Hoodie SZN recently reached #1 on the Billboard 200 charts, Rich the Kid, Funk Flex, Davido, Casanova, Melii, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kash Doll, as well as numerous surprise guests, a staple element of Summer Jam.”

Over on the festival stage, we have “Thotiana” sensation Blueface, City Girls, and more…

“Trippie Redd kicks off the Festival Stage at 4:00 p.m. alongside City Girls, Blueface, Melii, Nicole Bus, and G4 Boyz. The Festival Stage is the premier platform emerging artists perform on during the Festival Village experience before the Stadium show. For the second year, emerging artists have a chance to perform on the Festival Stage by submitting their music via Facebook Messenger in the WHO’S NEXT Destination Summer Jam contest. The finalist will be chosen at the end of May and will win the opportunity to perform in front of thousands of Hip Hop’s biggest fans at Summer Jam.”

As expected, Old Man Ebro is HYPE hype…

“Ask anyone from the New York area about Summer Jam, and I bet you they have their own personal story to share,” commented Ebro Darden, assistant program director and host of Ebro in the Morning. “This is more than just a Hip Hop concert. It’s the party of the year where historic moments are made and the music & culture are truly celebrated. We’re excited to be back and thankful for the support the tri-state and the world have given us over the years.”

Tickets go on sale THIS Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. Purchase yours here: hot97.com/summerjam. American Express Card Members can cop tickets starting today. See you there!